The Philippine Madrigal Singers Perform 2007 Reunion Concert: The Repeat at the Theatre at Solaire

The Philippine Madrigal Singers will perform as part of the 2007 Reunion Concert: The Repeat at the Theatre at Solaire. The performance is on December 29, 2024 at 5:00 PM. The event is produced by The Philippine Madrigal Singers.

The Philippine Madrigal Singers under Mark Anthony Carpio (choirmaster), the 2007 European Grand Prix for Choral Singing Champions, will return to the stage to showcase their winning repertoire and mor.

This event is for ages 7 years old and up.

