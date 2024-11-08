RAYMOND LAUCHENGCO: JUST GOT LUCKY Comes to the Theatre at Solaire

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On November 23, Generation X-ers, fresh empty nesters, and lovers of anything 80s, will unite for one night of nostalgic fun, highlighting the music of one of the most memorable decades with one of the country’s most unforgettable singers!

When Raymond recorded his first single, ‘I Need You Back’, little did he know this would become one of Philippine pop music’s enduring hits. Rising to prominence as a lead in the iconic coming- of-age film ‘Bagets’, succeeding recordings and film starring roles cemented his status as one of the hottest teen idols in the country.

Over the next four decades, audiences witnessed his evolution from teen heartthrob to multifaceted artist, excelling as a singer, actor, director, photographer, and sculptor.

At the November concert ‘Just Got Lucky’, Raymond pays tribute to the magical decade of the 80s with his hits, ‘Farewell’, ‘So It’s You’, ‘Shadow of Time’, ‘I Need You Back’, and ‘Saan Darating Ang Umaga’; well-loved 1980s dance tunes such as ‘Just Got Lucky’, ‘Together in Electric Dreams’, and ‘Together Forever’; and special guest performances highlighting the best of 80s pop music!

Comments