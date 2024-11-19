Review: Like Elphie, WICKED Film is Confident in Its Skin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manila, Philippines—NO ONE MOURNS THE WICKED. While Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita” begins with Argentinians mourning the death of their beloved Eva Peron, the Ozians of the fictional Land of Oz in Stephen Schwartz’s “Wicked” rejoice for the supposed death of their perceived nemesis, The Wicked Witch of the West,” in Broadway’s hit musical, now a monumental motion picture, helmed by Jon M. Chu.

“Wicked” was inspired by Gregory Maguire's novel, “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West” (1995), which reimagined—albeit in a darker tone--Lyman Frank Baum’s children-friendly novel, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” (1900), “Wicked,” the Broadway musical and the movie, centers on two former Shiz University roommates, now witches, Elphaba, the Wicked of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch. Elphaba was born with green skin and is a natural sorceress, while Glinda was born with a silver spoon and is a less talented hex.

In this movie adaptation of “Wicked” Part One, director Chu, who delights in “Crazy Rich Asians” and “In the Heights,” strikes a balance between “Wicked” fan service and an earnest reading of the source material’s text and characters, which brings forth its clearest storytelling so far, combined with exquisite performances from the lead and supporting cast. Every character and every moment in the film contributes to its thrilling finale, technically a cliffhanger to the film’s Part Two, announced to be released in December 2025.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the Broadway musical or new to its strange world, where animals speak and teach, monkeys have wings and fly, and Muchkins co-exist with ordinary townsfolk, we suppose everyone in the audience will be pleased with its extended dialogues and musical numbers, especially in “Dancing Through Life,” led by Jonathan Bailey’s charismatic Prince Fiyero, and “Defying Gravity,” led by equally sublime Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s Glinda.

However, it’s been puzzling to us that amid diversity in the Land of Oz, there’s still colorism against Elphaba sporting a green color. It’s a horrible proposition for Elphie, who could not control her superpower in the early part of the film and, like everybody else, only longs to be loved.

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba; Ariana Grande, Glinda

Perhaps there has to be a central conflict in its overtly political plot, and Elphaba is up to it—confidently in her odd skin and irreverently against the purportedly righteous institutions.

This film adaptation has had an incredible support cast, starting with the renowned Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Jeff Goldblum, and his co-conspirator, Madame Morrible, Michelle Yeoh. Both are non-singers but have carried out their signature tunes on point, “A Sentimental Man” and the intro to “The Wizard and I,” respectively. A real-life disabled actress, Marissa Bode, plays Elphaba’s sister in a wheelchair, Nessarose, and Ethan Slater, who’s fixated on Glinda but has to please Nessarose instead, plays the Munchkin Boq. In Part Two, Nessa and Boq’s love story is an integral subplot that foreshadows a layer of villainous complexity.

Notably, Peter Dinklage provides the voice of the talking goat, Dr. Dillamond. The extended scene, “Something Bad,” which centers on Dr. Dillamond and Elphaba, pivots to the “Wicked’s” alternate conflict besides colorism: animal cruelty, where animals in the Ozian society are forbidden to speak out their opinions and are placed in cages for their life’s entirety.

“Wicked” displays stunning visual artistry from its vibrant, expressive, and sometimes dark and whimsical colors of the world of Oz, including the Shiz University, Ozdust Ballroom, and Emerald City, to its seamless integration of CGI and special effects with its expanded physical sets in Borehamwood, England. Cinematographer Alice Brooks, editor Myron Kerstein, production designer Nathan Crowley, and Costume Designer Paul Tazewell transport the cinemagoers to an extraordinary world that’s both familiar and breathtakingly new. Their painted world is a bit “Harry Potter” or “Willy Wonka,” but unmistakably The Land of Oz, which opens with a bird’s eye view of its famed yellow brick road.

In addition, over 65 million theatergoers who have seen the stage production embraced Schwartz's evocative lyrics and enduring music, which has never been this immersive, especially in an IMAX cinema. We’re happy more people will get to experience “Wicked” with a less exorbitant ticket fee and find out why Schwartz’s “Defying Gravity,” “Popular,” and “For Good” (Part Two) have become iconic anthems. “Defying Gravity” alone has been recorded countless times, including recordings or sung in concert by Kerry Ellis, Lea Salonga, Louise Dearman, and Rachel Tucker.

Schwartz succeeds in his score for “Wicked” by melding different genres: pop, rock ballad, and show tunes. His poetic lyrics also navigate the universal themes of friendship, love, identity, and social injustice, which are accessible to contemporary audiences. Remember, Schwartz’s very title to the opening song, “No One Mourns the Wicked,” [these five words] was more than enough to get Maguire's nod to adapt his novel to the stage.

At a time when movie musical trailers are devoid of their musical DNA, “Wicked” has nothing to hide. “Wicked” is a musical juggernaut, one of the longest musicals running on Broadway, that’s out to please anyone—musical theater fan or not.

Photos: Universal Pictures Philippines

