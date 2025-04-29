Review: LIWANAG SA DILIM, Take It or Leave It

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Warning: Spoilers Ahead.

Manila, Philippines--It isn't much about deconstructing Dr. Jose Rizal’s deemed subversive novels, but how laudable 9 Works Theatrical’s bold decision to retell mainly Rizal’s “Noli Me Tangere’s” enduring characters’ origins, probable untold stories, and everything in between.

Director-writer Robbie Guevara's “Liwanag sa Dilim,” an original Filipino musical featuring the songs by Rico Blanco of the Rivermaya rock band, takes inspiration from Rizal, which may or may not land well that easily among the audiences. But it will undoubtedly spark conversations about what has transpired in the more than two-and-a-half-hour history-meets-fantasy undertaking.

It may come off like fan fiction to some, but the experience is fresh and not to be missed.

For us, it’s always a courageous feat for any local theater company, like 9 Works Theatrical, to develop and produce another original piece, whether a jukebox musical, a musical revue, or a straight play. However, revisiting, reinventing, and making Rizal’s novels resonate with today’s Gen Zs is a humongous task.

The new musical gets a harsh verdict from some hard-to-please critics and the Reddit community. But quite frankly, “Liwanag sa Dilim” works if one only understands Rizal’s novels and is curious about other possibilities, perhaps alternative narratives.

Anthony Rosaldo plays Elesi; Alexa Ilacad, Clara.

A nod to fan fiction, its overall scenography, created by Mio Infante and video designer GA Fallarme, draws from the graphic novel art form—photorealistic 3D images projected on a sizable LED screen stretching across the RCBC Plaza auditorium stage. Its opening scene, where the show’s leading man, Elesi, travels back and forth through different timelines, reminds us of Frank Miller or Alan Moore’s comic books. They’re dark, but a tiny spark flickering foreshadows an uncharted storyline.

The scenography’s immersive ambiance takes the audience inside a Roman Catholic church, similar to Saint Peter’s Basilica or the Manila Cathedral. It recalls the 19th-century Spanish colonial rule, where the Church was the seat of power and, sadly, one of the institutions that tolerated the oppression of many Filipinos.

A 10-piece band, led by musical director Daniel Bartolome, plays live and is perched above the LED screen, giving an impression of a church’s music ministry playing on the Church’s balcony.

Time traveler Elesi, a role shared by Anthony Rosaldo and Khalil Ramos, has striking differences. Rosaldo plays the role more comedically and animatedly, while Ramos displays his dramatic chops when taking on the character. Nevertheless, both interpretations captivate their audiences.

On the other hand, CJ Navato and Vien King alternate in the role of the second lead, Cris, inspired by one of Rizal’s heroes in his novels. Navato physically resembles Rizal’s depiction of this character—dusky and charismatic, while King is quite the opposite—a mestizo boy-next-door type.

CJ Navato plays Cris; Khalil Ramos, Elesi.

Alexa Ilacad and Nicole Omillo, who share Clara's role, could easily be mistaken as identical twins if the two were onstage at the same time playing the same role. Both carry similar vocal color and quality in their speaking and singing lines. Both look radiant on stage.

However, it's hard to overlook Boo Gabunada as Salvi, who personifies the devil in sheep’s clothing—a frightening arch-nemesis of the story’s leads. Although he may need to enunciate his lyrics further, he’s still a standout in all his scenes.

Musically, musical director Daniel Bartolome and arranger-orchestrator Orlando Dela Cruz play around Blanco's songs in the style of electronic dance music (EDM), engaging the crowd, especially in the musical numbers “Umaaraw, Umuulan,” “Isang Bandila,” and “Liwanag sa Dilim,” subtly giving a contemporary sound for these popular hits.

Blanco's songs are beautifully intertwined into a somewhat psychedelic drug-infused storytelling with plot twists and new characters you can’t imagine, but in a good, sometimes shocking, way!

However, Guevara’s book may feel unfinished as some questions are left unresolved, albeit we think it was deliberate. It’s like Guevara and his dramaturg, Jonjon Martin, are teasing for a sequel. What happened to Cris? What’s the lore behind Elesis’ “mahiwagang elesi,” which made him travel in time? Who else has an undisclosed identity? What’s still up their sleeves?

So, let’s pause for now, wait, and see.

9 Works Theatrical’s “Liwanag sa Dilim” closes its over two-month run at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City, this weekend.—with additional words by Oliver Oliveros

Photos: Geri Reyes, Reine Paisley

