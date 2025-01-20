REP Kicks Off 88th Season with I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manila, Philippines--Repertory Philippines (REP), one of the leading forces in Philippine theater, has announced its 88th Season, which opens with “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” (Feb. 20-March 9). Directed by Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, the romantic comedy premiered on the REP stage last year and is one of Off-Broadway’s longest-running musical revues. Its original stars, Gian Magdangal, Gabby Padilla, Krystal Kane, and Marvin Ong, are reprising their roles.

“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” features book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts.

“The Bridge Project,” REP’s educational exchange program, in collaboration with the Bristol Old Vic Theatre in the UK, also enters its second year. Its modules center on skills development and industry knowledge sharing through workshops, masterclasses, and integrated productions.

“The Bridge Project,” spearheaded by Victor Lirio, who also directed Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal” last season, will be conducted at the Meridian International College (MINT) from June to July.

Thereafter, Yasmina Reza’s “Art,” a Tony Award-winning comedy, will grace REP’s stage. Directed by Lirio, “Art” stars Netflix’s “Bridgerton” cast Martin Sarreal and James Bradwell, who also starred in “Betrayal.”

“Art” explores the meaning of art and friendship among three longtime friends, Serge, Marc, and Yvan.

Uriel Villar, assistant director; Miguel Urbino, scenic designer; Miriam Crowe, lighting designer; Fabian Obispo, sound designer; and Zoe Littleton, voice coach, are part of its creative team.

On the other hand, REP’s “Theater for Young Audiences” brings to life “Alice in Wonderland,” featuring music and lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman. Co-directors Joy Virata, the program’s artistic director, and Cara Barredo are at the helm of this family-friendly production.

Its creative team also includes Hershee Tantiado, costume designer; Stephen Vinas, choreographer; John Batalla, lighting designer; and GA Fallarme, projection designer.

Established in 1967, REP has always championed Filipino artists and creatives, diverse theater experiences with musicals and plays that appeal to various demographics, and multicultural partnerships.

A recent milestone: REP inaugurated its new home, the Eastwood Theatre, Eastwood City, in Quezon City.

Follow REP on Facebook.

Photo: Repertory Philippines

Comments