Nora Aunor to Star in Online Monologue LOLA DOC; Premieres 21 May 2020

Philippine cinema's superstar, Nora Aunor

When beleaguered by grief and guilt, where do you draw strength to carry on with your sworn duty as a senior frontliner? - Tanghalang Pilipino

Manila, Philippines - In honor of Filipino medical frontliners who have left their homes and families to serve amid the coronavirus pandemic, Nora Aunor, Philippine cinema's superstar, will present an online monologue (monovlog), Lola Doc by Layeta Bucoy, on Tanghalang Pilipino's (TP) YouTube channel tomorrow, 21 May 2020, at 6 p.m.

The monovlog talks about the pain of losing one's husband in the middle of the pandemic, remaining steady for your family, and courageously facing the risk of being stricken by this deadly virus to tend the sick.

Bucoy originally developed the monovlog with Uleb Nieto, a performing arts educator, and Bicol-based theater group Sining Banwa, led by Sari Saysay.

Aunor, who is also celebrating her 67th birthday tomorrow, says: "It's not easy making a scene by herself. But this challenge is one of the most painful points of the material - the agony of facing the pandemic alone."

Aunor extends her heartfelt gratitude to TP Artistic Director Nanding Josef, who also recently did his version of the monovlog, Lolo Doc, for asking her to do this unique project. According to Aunor, this is her contribution to the local arts scene, which has been severely affected by the pandemic.

Photo: Krist Bansuelo

