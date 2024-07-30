DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING? Celebrates 50 Years of Schönberg-Boublil Musicals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Photos show Bradley Jaden, Amy Manford, Carla Guevara-Laforteza, and Jep Go.

Manila, Philippines--This year, the musical tandem of Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer, and Alain Boublil, lyricist and librettist, turns golden! The long-running “Do You Hear the People Sing?” a concert tribute to the legendary duo, looks back at their first musical collaboration, “La Révolution Française” (1973), and honors their more popular works, “Les Misérables” (1980) and “Miss Saigon” (1989).

The concert recently played at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, but Filipino audiences will have their turn this weekend, August 2-3, 2024, at the Newport World Resorts Manila, as “Do You Hear the People Sing?” presented by Newport World Resorts and theater producer Enda Markey, along with Metrobank VISA, plays at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, with a formidable international cast and Maestro Gerard Salonga leading the Filharmonika Orchestra, with the Ateneo Chamber Singers.

“It’s an exciting time for ‘Les Mis’ fans, with so much happening around the world, especially as the London production prepares to celebrate 40 years in the West End. As a ‘Les Mis’ fan myself, I can’t wait to see what they have in store! It also goes to show how popular the music of Boublil & Schönberg is, more than 50 years since their first musical premiered in Paris,” says Markey, in an exclusive interview.

“’Les Misérables’ and ‘Miss Saigon’ have a timeless appeal and form the backbone of the ‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’ concert. However, we’re also thrilled to celebrate ‘La Révolution Française,’ ‘Martin Guerre,’ and ‘The Pirate Queen’ in ‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’ It’s a wonderful celebration of the entire musical legacy of this iconic writing partnership-- perhaps the longest-enduring partnership in the history of musical theatre,” he adds.

The concert, its second edition in the Philippines, now stars “Miss Saigon” international tour’s Kim and Chris, Abigail Adriano and Nigel Huckle, West End star Bradley Jaden, who also performed as Fiyero in “Wicked” (Manila, 2017), and Australian-American soprano Amy Manford, who performed as Christine in “The Phantom of the Opera” (West End, 2021).

Joining them are the Philippines’ equally talented (and internationally renowned, too) stage performers Joreen Bautista, Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, Bituin Escalante, David Ezra, Arman Ferrer, Jep Go, Carla Guevara-Laforteza, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Esang De Torres, and Michael Williams.

Markey recalls: “Since this ‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’ premiered in China 10 years ago, the concert has changed and developed every time we’ve done it since then. As well as celebrating these iconic composers and their songs, we have also celebrated the artists who are synonymous with the works--including Michael Ball, John Owen-Jones, and Lea Salonga. It’s also a great opportunity to celebrate the new generation of stars from these shows, [such as] Abigail Adriano, Nigel Huckle, and Bradley Jaden.”

He adds, “[In Manila] We had enormous success 10 years ago when we partnered with Newport World Resorts to help build more than 200 homes and a school building in Ormoc, Leyte, through Habitat for Humanity. When they approached us to collaborate again, benefiting the Upskills+ Foundation, we were delighted to support such a worthwhile cause. Upskills+ Foundation, under the leadership of Jane Walker, does incredible work, and we’re thrilled to lend our shared talents to support their mission.”

The nonprofit equips underprivileged families and individuals with the skills and tools for a better life, which aligns perfectly with Newport World Resorts' commitment to empowering Filipinos and nation-building.

This time, the goal is to raise funds a multi-purpose building serving the needs of the Upskills+ Foundation community in Naic, Cavite. The planned facility will provide essential services, such as livelihood training rooms, a clinic, a kitchen, and a bakery for its feeding programs.

In the video, Carla Guevara-Laforteza talks about “Do Your Hear the People Sing?” concert.

Photos: Bradley Jaden, Kim Hardy, Carla Guevara-Laforteza, Silver Lining Musical

Comments