YAKAP NG KRUS, Isang Musikal Plays In Batangas City, April 12-16

Batangas City, Philippines—Five parishes from the Archdiocese of Lipa, together with the Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office, will stage ”Yakap ng Krus, Isang Musikal,” a reimagining of the Senakulo, a Lenten play that reenacts the passion and death of Jesus Christ.

Musical theater actor-singer Vince Conrad, who previously played the role of Judas Iscariot, now portrays the lead role of Christ.

The production, written and directed by Amado Ariel Hagos Jr., runs at the Saint Bridget College-Manuela Q. Pastor Auditorium, Batangas City, from April 12 to 16, 2025.

Aligned with the Jubilee Year 2005’s theme “Pilgrims of Hope,” the play reflects on the themes of faith, sacrifice, and redemption, which resonates with the many Christian Filipinos as the nation commemorates the Holy Week from April 13 to 20.

Playing Christ has been a significant artistic and challenging opportunity for Conrad. “Two years ago, I portrayed Judas—a character tormented by his choices…Now, playing Jesus Christ feels different; it’s not just another role but a calling,” he told BroadwayWorld.

“The challenge was portraying his suffering with honesty—not just the physical pain, but the emotional weight of his journey. Finding the right balance between vulnerability and resilience was key.”

He continued, “I approached the role by reflecting on Jesus’ journey—his moments of solitude, struggles, and unwavering compassion. I focused on understanding his emotions and the weight of his mission, hoping to bring sincerity to the portrayal.”

Also in principal cast are Franz Babasa (Maria), Reynan Balmes (Hudas), Jiah Dimaano (Magdalena), Jiro Noble (Pedro), and Annico Asuique (Juan).

“Yakap ng Krus, Isang Musikal” is a follow-up production by the same team that staged the well-received “Kristo Isang Musikal” in 2023.

