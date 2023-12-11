BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards; HAMILTON, THE RECONCILIATION DINNER, PETA Theater Center & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Gio Gahol - WALANG ARAY - PETA 80%

Franco Ramos - ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH THE MUSICAL... 'YUN LANG! - Ateneo Blue Repertory 7%

Stephen Viñas - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 4%

JM CAMBLING - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 4%

Raflesia Bravo - BABA I LAN - CCP Koryolab 3%

JM Cabling - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 1%

Deana Aquino - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

JayLo Conanan - WALANG ARAY - PETA 79%

Raven Ong - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 7%

Cheese Mendez - TWENTY QUESTIONS - Theatre Titas 4%

MIO INFANTE - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 4%

Carlos Siongco - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 3%

Tata Tuviera - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 2%

Daniel Gregorio - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino' 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ian Segarra - WALANG ARAY - PETA 75%

Penelop Ong - DADDY LONG LEGS - Vaudeville Theatre Company 8%

Missy Maramara - ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH THE MUSICAL... 'YUN LANG! - Ateneo Blue Repertory 6%

Topper Fabregas - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 5%

ROBBIE GUEVARA - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 3%

Joy Virata - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 2%

Nick Winston - WE WILL ROCK YOU - GMG Productions 1%

Joel Trinidad, Nicky Triviño - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dexter Santos - THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP 25%

Cheese Mendez - TWENTY QUESTIONS - Theatre Titas 15%

Allan Nazareno, Vincent Paul Diez Gaton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 14%

Pat Valera - UNICA HIJAS - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 11%

Jenny Jamora - BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY - The Sandbox Collective 8%

Dennis Marasigan - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 7%

BANAUE MICLAT - NAWAWALANG GABI, NINAKAW NA ARAW - UP Theater Arts 7%

Mark Daniel Dalacat - REGINE THE FAIRY GAYMOTHER - The Virgin Labfest 6%

Nazer Salcedo - ANG AWIT NG DALAGANG MARMOL - The Virgin Labfest 4%

Charles Yee - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%



Best Ensemble

HAMILTON - Michael Cassel Group 65%

RAMA HARI - Alice Reyes Dance Philippines 13%

ANG HULING EL BIMBO - NWR Musicals 6%

ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH THE MUSICAL... 'YUN LANG! - Ateneo Blue Repertory 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 3%

MULA SA BUWAN - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 2%

#BTCPRIDEPLAYS2023: LARO - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 1%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 1%

ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 1%

SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 1%

REGINE THE FAIRY GAYMOTHER - The Virgin Labfest 1%

NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 1%

BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 1%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - GMG Productions 0%

ROOM 209 - The Virgin Labfest 0%

MINSAN SA SAMONTE PARK “ISANG MUSIKAL” - Teatro Caviteño 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Esguera - WALANG ARAY - PETA 83%

SHAKIRA VILLA SYMES - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 5%

John Batalla - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 4%

D CORTEZANO - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%

Dennis Marasigan - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 2%

Miyo Sta. Maria - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Vince Lim - WALANG ARAY - PETA 88%

Rony Fortich - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 7%

DANIEL BARTOLOME - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 4%

Rony Fortich - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 1%



Best Musical

HAMILTON - Michael Cassel Group 66%

CAROUSEL - Repertory Philippines 17%

DADDY LONG LEGS - Vaudeville Theatre Company 5%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 4%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 3%

SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 3%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - GMG Productions 1%

BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

WALANG ARAY - PETA 87%

THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP 5%

NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 2%

BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY - The Sandbox Collective 2%

REGINE THE FAIRY GAYMOTHER - The Virgin Labfest 2%

ROOM 209 - The Virgin Labfest 1%

ANG AWIT NG DALAGANG MARMOL - The Virgin Labfest 1%

MINSAN SA SAMONTE PARK “ISANG MUSIKAL” - Teatro Caviteño 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

KD Estrada - WALANG ARAY - PETA 38%

Rachelle Ann Go - HAMILTON - Michael Cassel Group 27%

Alexa Ilacad - WALANG ARAY - PETA 21%

Karylle Tatlonghari - CAROUSEL - Repertory Philippines 9%

Gab Pangilinan - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - NWR Musicals 1%

Kim Molina - ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH THE MUSICAL... 'YUN LANG! - Ateneo Blue Repertory 1%

Gab Pangilinan - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - BArefoot Theatre Collaborative 1%

Karylle Tatlong Hari - RAMA HARI - Alice Reyes Dance Philippines 1%

MARYNOR MADAMESILA - WALANG ARAY - PETA 0%

Shaira Opsimar - WALANG ARAY - PETA 0%

Jillian Itaas - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 0%

Khalil Ramos - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 0%

Carla Guevara Laforteza - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 0%

Neo Rivera - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Onstage Theater, Greenbelt 1, Makati 0%

Jef Flores - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 0%

Kiara Dario - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 0%

Nicky Triviño - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 0%

Nelsito Gomez - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 0%

Reb Atadero - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 0%

Tanya Manalang - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 0%

Nica Tupas - RAMA HARI - Alice Reyes Dance Philippines 0%

Vien King - RAMA HARI - Alice Reyes Dance Philippines 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Gio Gahol - #BTCPRIDEPLAYS2023: LARO - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 16%

Stella Cañete - THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP 10%

Charlene Virlouvet - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 7%

Adrian Lindayag - REGINE THE FAIRY GAYMOTHER - The Virgin Labfest 6%

JC Santos - RED - Actor's Actors Inc.'s The Necessary Theatre 6%

Missy Maramara - UNCLE JANE - CAST PH 6%

Diego Aranda - TWENTY QUESTIONS - Theatre Titas 5%

Isabelle Prado - TWENTY QUESTIONS - Theatre Titas 5%

Jon Santos - BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY - The Sandbox Collective 4%

Yvette Yntig - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 4%

Phi Palmos - #BTCPRIDEPLAYS2023: LARO - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 3%

JANNO CASTILLO - NAWAWALANG GABI, NINAKAW NA ARAW - UP Theater Arts 3%

Anton Diva - REGINE THE FAIRY GAYMOTHER - The Virgin Labfest 3%

Riki Benedicto - DOMINADOR GONZALES:NATIONAL ARTIST - The Virgin Labfest 3%

Kakki Teodoro - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - The Sandbox Collective 2%

LHORVIE NUEVO-TADIOAN - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 2%

MARCO VIAÑA - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 2%

Bart Guingona - RED - Actor's Actors Inc.'s The Necessary Theatre 2%

Reb Atadero - LUNGS - The Sandbox Collective 2%

Liana San Diego - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 2TinCans Philippines Inc. 2%

Adrienne Vergara - ANG AWIT NG DALAGANG MARMOL - The Virgin Labfest 2%

JOHNNY MAGLINAO - NAWAWALANG GABI, NINAKAW NA ARAW - UP Theater Arts 1%

Jeremy Mayores - #BTCPRIDEPLAYS2023: LARO - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 1%

Jao Catarus - ROOM 209 - The Virgin Labfest 1%

Ernesto 'Jojo' Cayabyab - #BTCPRIDEPLAYS2023: LARO - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 1%



Best Play

THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP 21%

TWENTY QUESTIONS - Theatre Titas 14%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 2TinCans Philippines, Inc. 13%

#BTCPRIDEPLAYS2023: LARO - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 11%

ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 11%

NAWAWALANG GABI, NINAKAW NA ARAW - UP Theater Arts 9%

UNCLE JANE - CAST PH 8%

UNICA HIJAS - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 5%

BAWAT BONGGANG BAGAY - The Sandbox Collective 4%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - The Sandbox Collective 3%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Julio Garcia - WALANG ARAY - PETA 77%

MIO INFANTE - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 6%

Kayla Teodoro - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 6%

Cheese Mendez - TWENTY QUESTIONS - Theatre Titas 4%

TATA TUVIERA - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%

Mark Daniel Dalacat - RED - Actor's Actors Inc.'s The Necessary Theatre 2%

OHM DAVID - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Happy Constantino - WALANG ARAY - PETA 85%

BAM TIONGSON - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 7%

Jose Buencamino - RED - Actor's Actors Inc.'s The Necessary Theatre 3%

TJ RAMOS - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 2%

ARVY DIMACULANGAN - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 2%

Sam Findel-Hawkins - BREAKUPS & BREAKDOWNS - Upstart Productions 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

GERARD DY - WALANG ARAY - PETA 21%

Johnnie Moran - WALANG ARAY - PETA 20%

Bene Manaois - WALANG ARAY - PETA 14%

Carlon Matobato - WALANG ARAY - PETA 9%

Kiki Baento - WALANG ARAY - PETA 5%

Neomi Gonzales - WALANG ARAY - PETA 4%

Lorenz Martinez - CAROUSEL - Repertory Philippines 4%

Jarred Jaicten - WALANG ARAY - PETA 3%

KAYLA RIVERA - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 2%

Bullet Dumas - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - NWR Musicals 2%

Sol Eugenio - THE PATH TO AVALON: KING ARTHUR THE MUSICAL - Alba Music Production 2%

REB ATADERO - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 2%

Diego Aranda - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 2%

Jillian Ita-as - MULA SA BUWAN - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 2%

Paw Castillo - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - NWR Musicals 2%

Jamie Wilson - ANG HULING EL BIMBO - NWR Musicals 1%

TANYA MANALANG - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 1%

Carla Guevara Laforteza - IBARRA - Tanghalang Una Obra 1%

Pinky Marquez - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 1%

Jon Abella - MULA SA BUWAN - Barefoot Theatre Collaborative 1%

Cara Barredo - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 1%

VIEN KING - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 9 Works Theatrical 0%

Sebastian Katigbak - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 0%

Richard Gau - WE WILL ROCK YOU - GMG Productions 0%

Ring Antonio - SNOW WHITE AND THE PRINCE - Repertory Philippines 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Phi Palmos - THE RECONCILIATION DINNER - Dulaang UP 38%

Topper Fabregas - UNCLE JANE - CAST PH 19%

Tex Ordoñez De Leon - REGINE THE FAIRY GAYMOTHER - The Virgin Labfest 7%

TONI GO-YADAO - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 6%

JONATHAN TADIOAN - ANG PAG-UUSIG - Tanghalang Pilipino 5%

Justine Narciso - UNCLE JANE - CAST PH 5%

Kat Castillo - ANG AWIT NG DALAGANG MARMOL - The Virgin Labfest 4%

MARCO VIAÑA - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 4%

Gino Ramirez - ROOM 209 - The Virgin Labfest 4%

SARAH MONAY - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 3%

LHORVIE NUEVO - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 2%

HEART PUYONG - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 2%

MARK LORENZ - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 2%

ARJHAY BABON - NEKROPOLIS - Tanghalang Pilipino 1%

