Ateneo Blue Repertory Stages BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL, Nov. 7-24

The musical shows the competitiveness and intensity of high school cheerleading but never strays away from the themes of friendship, forgiveness, and sportsmanship.

Manila, Philippines - Ateneo Blue Repertory (blueREP) stages Bring It On: The Musical for its 28th season's newbie production, following the season's theme "Intersections in Pursuit of the Self." With the book by Jeff Whitty, music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Amanda Green, and music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical is loosely based on the 2000 American teen cheerleading film of the same name.

As the premier musical theater organization of Ateneo de Manila University, blueREP student members work closely with professional theater practitioners to hone their craft. The "newbie" production of the organization serves as the training ground and introductory musical for recruits.

Bring It On: The Musical centers around Campbell, a "cheer-royalty" at Truman High School who recently became captain of the squad. Much to her dismay, she unexpectedly has to move to Jackson High School to spend her senior year. Despite finding it difficult to make friends, she eventually gets along with people and sets her eyes on the main goal - winning the National Championships.

The musical is the directorial debut of co-directors Franco Ramos and Abi Sulit, who are also the production's choreographer and musical director, respectively. Ramos was last seen as Skipper in Atlantis Imaginarium Young Theatre's Madagascar: A Musical Adventure and Candido Tirona in Repertory Philippines' Miong. Sulit was part of the ensemble in Rak of Aegis and musical director in The Theory of Relativity.

Completing the artistic team are Anissa Aguila (set designer), John Robert Yam (sound designer), Jethro Nibaten (lighting designer), and Von Carolino (costume and makeup designer).

The concept of cheerleading might not be as common in the country as it is in Western culture, but it will still be relatable to Filipino audiences. "More than anything, I think the main pull of the show is that it centers around human connection and friendships," says Ramos. It may be full of high-energy lifts and flips, but the story is ultimately about growth and acceptance.

The lead role of Campbell will be played by Guilia Martinez, with the musical as her first theater experience. The cast also includes Tana De Chavez as Skylar, Bianca Lao as Kylar, Ezri Mitra as Eva, Angela Manalastas as Bridget, Nikki Bengzon as Danielle, Anna Chan as Nautica, Eli Alcibar as Randall, Carlos De Guzman as Steven, Elian Dominguez as La Cienega, Raffy Briones as Twig, and Aiskhylos Akiyama as Cameron.

Catch Bring It On: The Musical from 7 - 24 November 2019 at the Rizal Mini Theater, Ateneo de Manila University. Tickets are priced at P550 for regular audiences, P530 for senior citizens and PWD, and P400 for students. Contact Rica Castillo 63917 899 1355.

The musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

