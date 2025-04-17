World-Class Restaurant and Bar Will Open Inside The Kimmel Center For The Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts Philly have announced the upcoming opening of Leo, a world-class restaurant and bar located inside the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. Opening in spring 2025, Leo will join the ranks of Philadelphia's most beloved restaurants as a go-to spot to unwind, connect, and savor an exceptional meal anytime the mood strikes. Experience the artistry of Leo where Executive Chef Chris Cryer's culinary creativity harmonizes with the inspiring music and performances on our stages. Named after the legendary Philadelphia Orchestra Music Director Leopold Stokowski, Leo embodies his bold, innovative spirit—bringing flavors as dynamic and expressive as the art that fills our concert halls. Set to capture the Philadelphia spirit of bold innovation and refined simplicity, the restaurant is centrally located along a blossoming corridor of Spruce Street, just steps from the iconic Avenue of the Arts, and right around the corner from the historic Academy of Music and Miller Theater. In a city celebrated for its incredible dining scene built on restaurants that are at once world-class and neighborhood staples, Leo will be a welcome addition for locals and visitors alike!

The restaurant will be helmed by Executive Chef Chris Cryer, a humble and driven talent who has led acclaimed kitchens in New York City and throughout the mid-Atlantic region. His menu will seamlessly blend the radiant, fresh flavors of global coastal cuisines while highlighting seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. Dishes may include a Squid Ink Campanelle tossed in a rich lobster and aged ham ragù and finished with a caper crumb; delicate Lamb Merguez Dumplings served with cardamom yogurt and bell pepper hot sauce; and Fennel Cured Hiramasa accompanied by smoked olive and bright calamansi. For dessert, guests may enjoy a Blood Orange Custard paired with coconut rice and finger lime—ending the meal on a sweet, vibrant note. Chef Cryer's menu is personal, inspired, and will be perfectly at home among Philadelphia's award-winning, widely regarded establishments.

"At Leo, I want to create an honest, simple, and beautiful dining experience—one that feels warm, familiar, and exciting with every bite,” said Executive Chef, Chris Cryer. “The Philadelphia food scene is so vibrant, and we're really looking forward to contributing to it and connecting with our guests."

“We are thrilled to work with our partners at Rhubarb Hospitality Collection to open the next great neighborhood dining spot,” said Ryan Fleur, interim president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts. “Every element of Leo—from the buzz of its open kitchen and inviting, intimate dining room to its comfortable bar and lounge area—is composed with the same meticulous attention to detail and creative flair that defined Stokowski's approach to music. Much like the “Philadelphia Sound”—a style that embraced freedom and individuality—the experience at Leo will be expressive, intriguing, and wholly unique.”

Leopold Stokowski was the visionary music director of The Philadelphia Orchestra from 1912 to 1941. A revolutionary talent, he embraced new techniques in conducting and encouraged a personalized style among his players, laying the groundwork for the famous “Philadelphia Sound.” He experimented with seating arrangements and hall acoustics; was a lifelong champion of contemporary composers, giving numerous premieres throughout his long career; and introduced generations to classical music through the Disney film Fantasia and hundreds of recordings. His innate talent, relentless work ethic, and charisma brought him much praise and popularity. Similarly, Leo will appeal to all, drawing guests in with genuine warmth and hospitality, paired with an easy and familiar, yet elegantly nuanced, service style.

In the heart of the city, backed by humble and true talents, at Leo, there's no need for a special occasion—it's a destination where every night feels like the right night to indulge. Whether stopping in for a thoughtfully crafted cocktail, a celebratory dinner, or a casual evening among friends, Leo offers an experience that is both elevated and inviting. On performance nights, Leo will also be open for a pre-show dinner, allowing guests to savor an artfully prepared meal before immersing themselves in an unforgettable evening of music and performance. Like Stokowski himself, the restaurant's nonconformity to tradition instead offers a dining experience as vibrant and versatile as the city it calls home.

Comments