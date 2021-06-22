Wilma Theater Announces HOLD FAST, A New Online Performance Designed To Be Watched In The Dark

The Wilma Theater is pleased to announce the release of a new digital performance that is designed to be viewed in the dark. HOLD FAST is a stunning short movie - full of gorgeous music and enchanting dance - that meditates back on our sorrowful year in quarantine, and looks forward to the hopeful but changed new world before us.

Created and performed by HotHouse Company member Steven Rishard, with original music by Alex Bechtel, this on-demand performance is available to the public starting Thursday, June 24.

Initially, HOLD FAST began as a way for Rishard to talk about grief or the process of moving through grief, but other interests he had eventually glommed on in the making of it. Rishard, who created the production's costumes and sound design, started thinking about rituals and their use in healing and transformation, the process of making something as an act of transfiguration.

"Of course, 2020 was filled with inspiration and things to scream about," notes Rishard. "That said, I don't like screaming, so I had to find another way. This piece turned out to be so personal. It's a bit dark and rough around the edges, but has a soft center, much like myself."

Filming HOLD FAST during the COVID pandemic presented a unique series of challenges, both logistically and artistically. Nevertheless, Rishard hopes that audiences relate to the end result of the created work, which is meant to be watched without the lights on. In fact, according to Rishard, it's the optimal way to experience the film.

"I really hope audiences watch it in the dark if they can," adds Rishard. "I would recommend it."

HOLD FAST features camera work and editing by Ben Grinberg, lighting by John Allerheiligen, and costume consultation by Rebecca Kanach. The film is available at wilmatheater.org starting June 24. Part of the Wilma HotHouse Shorts Series, the show is free with registration. However, the theater asks audiences to consider making a donation to the Wilma to support the HotHouse company and future free programming. This production is recorded and can be viewed on demand. For more information, visit wilmatheater.org/hold-fast.