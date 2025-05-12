WISHING TO GROW UP BRIGHTLY World Premiere and More Set for Theatre Horizon 2025/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Horizon has revealed their full 2025/26 season. In addition to the previously announced Wishing to Grow Up Brightly, a world-premiere co-created by Amanda Morton (Broadway's Gutenberg! The Musical, KPOP) and Matthew Decker (Broadway's upcoming La La Land) and the wildly popular musical revue Ain't Misbehavin', the Fats Waller Musical Show, three additional titles have been added to the roster.

"Theatre Horizon is bringing our patrons five experiences that are unique and compelling as the audiences we serve," said Matthew Decker, Interim Artistic Director and Theatre Horizon Co-Founder. "We're proud to add Oedipus in Seattle, plus two community-centric shows, to our previously announced line up of Ain't Misbehavin', directed by the award-winning Amina Robinson, and Wishing to Grow Up Brightly."

THEATRE HORIZON'S 2025-26 SEASON

Oedipus in Seattle

By Savannah Reich

September-October 2025

In this mashup of the Greek tragedy Oedipus Rex and the Tom Hanks/Meg Ryan rom-com Sleepless in Seattle, two actors-who have never read the script or rehearsed-take the stage to perform the show for the first time. Oedipus/Tom and Jocasta/Meg act out this hilarious yet poignant meditation on fate, free will, and the American sweethearts who defined rom-coms for a generation. A rotating cast of Theatre Horizon favorites takes the stage each night, making every performance a singular, unrepeatable event. Rom-coms are hard enough. So is killing your dad by accident...and not knowing the script beforehand.

World Premiere

Wishing to Grow Up Brightly

Created by Amanda Morton, Matthew Decker, Josh Totora, and Brenson Thomas

Book by Matthew Decker, Amanda Morton and Brenson Thomas

Lyrics by Amanda Morton and Josh Totora

Music by Josh Totora

Directed by Matthew Decker

November 2025

Theatre Horizon proudly presents the world premiere of Wishing to Grow Up Brightly, a bold new musical from longtime Theatre Horizon collaborators Amanda Morton (Theatre Horizon's The Color Purple; Broadway's Gutenberg! The Musical, KPOP) and Co-Founder Matthew Decker (Theatre Horizon's Into the Woods, ...Spelling Bee; Broadway's upcoming La La Land) alongside Josh Totora and Brenson Thomas.

In this auto-fictional musical, South Korean adoptee Amanda Newton returns to her white childhood home after her father's death, tasked with packing up the house alongside her mother. What begins as a difficult task soon spirals into a whirlwind of grief, identity, and unanswered questions about her adoption when Amanda discovers that her father's memories have been digitized by reMemorex, a corporate service designed to preserve the voices of the departed. She embarks on a surreal and deeply personal quest to discover the truth about her adoption story.

This genre-defying show mashes up all sorts of musical styles with a touch of Black Mirror and 90s sitcom antics to tell a story that is simultaneously as humorous as it is touching, and as joyful as it is provocative.

World Premiere

XOXO

A variety show created and performed by Norristown and Montgomery County residents

February 2026

Just in time for Valentine's Day, XOXO will be a vibrant, community-driven variety show celebrating all forms of love. Inspired by the spirit of 1970s television specials like The Jacksons, The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, and The Carol Burnett Show, XOXO will feature an original blend of comedy sketches, spoken word poetry, testimonials, and songs-all created and performed by residents of Montgomery County. Anchored by an Emcee and a live house band, XOXO is heartfelt, homegrown, and made with love.

Ain't Misbehavin'

The Fats Waller Musical Show

Created and originally directed by Richard Maltby, Jr.

Conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horowitz

Directed by Amina Robinson

May 2026

Step into the electrifying world of the Harlem Renaissance, where the music was hot, the nights were alive, and every spotlight shone with possibility. Ain't Misbehavin', the Tony Award-winning celebration of Fats Waller, brings the era's jazz houses and juke joints to life with an unforgettable evening of romance, humor, dance, and pure Black joy. Featuring timeless hits like "Honeysuckle Rose," "It's a Sin to Tell a Lie," "I Can't Give You Anything but Love," and the iconic "Ain't Misbehavin'," this dazzling revue honors a musical genius who forever changed the sound of American music.

The inimitable Thomas "Fats" Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin' new beat, swing music. Although not quite a biography, Ain't Misbehavin' evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original as a versatile cast struts, strums, and sings the songs that he made famous in a career that ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Theatre Horizon is also excited to welcome back award-winning director Amina Robinson (The Color Purple) to helm the production.

Special subscription add-on:

R&B Brunch & Speakeasy

Curated by and featuring Moe Peay

December 13, 2025

Back by popular demand-and bigger than ever-this new Theatre Horizon annual tradition returns, curated by Norristown's own Moe Peay and featuring a powerhouse lineup of local vocalists and musicians. This year, guests can choose their vibe: a morning brunch performance or an evening cocktail set-both featuring bold, flavorful fare from Flavaz Catering and live music from Norristown's finest, and long-time Theatre Horizon collaborator, Moe Peay.

25/26 SEASON MEMBERSHIP & SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS

Theatre Horizon is offering four different subscription levels:

Membership

Cost: $220

The Membership level is built around flexibility, unlimited access, and convenience. As a member, patrons can see Theatre Horizon's four productions as many times as they like: Oedipus in Seattle; Wishing to Grow Up Brightly; XOXO; and Ain't Misbehavin'. To reserve your seat, call or email the box office or log in to the exclusive member portal.

As an upgrade from standard subscriptions, Membership also includes admission to either the R&B Brunch or R&B Speakeasy on December 13th, four Concession Vouchers, four Broadening Horizons Passes for 20% off additional tickets, and exclusive access to Opening Nights, Backstage Passes, and First Wednesday's HorizoNEXT events including game nights, movie screenings, and more.

Early Bird Subscription

Cost: $135

Includes: Tickets to: Oedipus in Seattle; Wishing to Grow Up Brightly; XOXO; and Ain't Misbehavin'; two Concession Vouchers, and two Broadening Horizons Passes for 20% off additional tickets. Available only through September 2, 2025.

Preview & Thursday Subscription

Cost: $80

Includes: Tickets to the preview for Thursday-evening performances of Oedipus in Seattle; Wishing to Grow Up Brightly; XOXO; and Ain't Misbehavin'', as well as one Broadening Horizons Pass for 20% off additional tickets.

Classic Subscription

Cost: $145

Includes: Tickets to Oedipus in Seattle; Wishing to Grow Up Brightly; XOXO; and Ain't Misbehavin', as well as three Concession Vouchers and three Broadening Horizons Passes for 20% off additional tickets..

