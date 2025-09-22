WE ARE THE TIGERS to be Presented at The Playhouse Institute

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The claws are out this fall when the Playhouse Institute Fall Conservatory presents “We Are The Tigers,” the sharp and witty new musical comedy with book, music and lyrics by Preston Max Allen, that mixes high school drama, cheerleader rivalries and a killer twist. Performances will be held at Lambertville Hall, running October 24 – November 2, 2025.

The Tigers’ cheerleading squad gathers for their annual sleepover at captain Riley’s house, but team bonding quickly spirals out of control with love triangles, viral cheer stunts gone wrong and teenage secrets spilling into the open. When one of the Tigers turns up dead in the front yard, the night erupts into a hilarious, high-energy whodunnit with pom-poms.

“’We Are The Tigers’ is the very first full production from the Playhouse Conservatory, and it’s a thrilling milestone,” said Michaela Murphy, Playhouse director of education. “This program empowers young artists to take on bold material, work with professional directors and designers, and bring their talents to the stage in a way that’s both challenging and inspiring.”

The cast of “We Are The Tigers” features students enrolled in the Conservatory. The Playhouse Institute Fall Conservatory program provides students with more than 60 hours of professional rehearsal, educational workshops and enrichment activities tied to mainstage productions at Bucks County Playhouse. Students also gain hands-on experience exploring scenic design, costumes, lighting and other production elements.

The students, ages 13–18, were selected by audition and represent 11 different high schools and middle schools in Pennsylvania. The cast includes: Gabby Arias (Solebury School), Pilar Bickett (Homeschool), Sophie Bickett (Solebury School), Laila Boccella (Neshaminy High School), Sierra Elise (Solebury School), Lexi Heftye (Newtown Friends School), Kate Monroe (Central Bucks East), Scarlett Morton (Tohickon Middle School), Katherine Phillips (Pennbrook Middle School), Arlo Sosie Plac (New Hope-Solebury High School), Sasha Ricci (New Hope-Solebury), Sean Semanoff (Central Bucks East High School), Jacob Snyder (Central Bucks East High School) and Zack Wagner (Central Bucks South).

The creative team for “We Are The Tigers” includes director Peter Martino. Meagan Lee Hodson is music director. Victoria Scovens is choreographer. Carly Bodnar is intimacy coordinator. Alexandra Kostis is production manager.

Please note: This show contains mature themes, adult language, depictions of death and acts of violence. This production also deals with the topics of addiction, mental health and homophobia. It is recommended for ages 13 and older due to language and content.

“We Are The Tigers” will run from October 24 – November 2, 2025, and will play the following schedule: October 24, 25, 31 and November 1 at 7 p.m. with matinees on October 26 and November 2 at 1 p.m. “We Are The Tigers” is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing Global.