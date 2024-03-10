Video: Walnut Street Theatre Announces Summer Renovation Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jeff Coon, Director of Development, discusses the planned summer renovations at Walnut Street Theatre, including wider seats, more legroom in the orchestra, and railings throughout the mezzanine. The theatre will also renovate the lobby.

This year, the Walnut Street Theatre, America's Oldest Theatre and a National Historic Landmark will present its 216th season of live entertainment, and its 42nd season as a not for-profit producing theatre company.

2024-25 SEASON

JERSEY BOYS

Starts October 1, 2024

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with the Broadway musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s just too good to be true!

ELF The Musical

Starts November 19, 2024

ELF The Musical is the story of Buddy, who mistakenly crawled into Santa's bag as a baby and was raised as an elf! Buddy is unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, he embarks on a journey to New York City with dreams to find his birth father and discover his true identity. What's an adopted elf to do when he realizes his father is on Santa's 'naughty' list and his half-brother doesn't believe that there is a Santa Claus? It's up to Buddy to save Christmas in this hilarious and charming Broadway musical!

DRIVING MISS DAISY

Starts January 7, 2025

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize, DRIVING MISS DAISY is about the transformative power of friendship. Miss Daisy is an elderly Jewish widow who is struggling to come to terms with her diminishing independence. After a car crash, her son convinces her to take on a chauffeur and hires an African American driver named Hoke. Set in Atlanta from the late 1940s to early 1970s, the relationship between Miss Daisy and Hoke changes from one of employer and employee to a deep friendship, as they encounter issues of growing old, race and class in an America fighting for equal civil rights.

Noël Coward’s HAY FEVER

Starts February 11, 2025

From Noël Coward, the master of witty comedy, HAY FEVER. Judith Bliss, the once glittering star of the London stage, is still enjoying life with more than a little high drama and the occasional big scene. To spice up her weekend, she invites a young suitor to join her in the country, but her novelist husband and two children also have the same idea, and their unassuming visitors are thrown into a living melodrama.

Misjudged meetings, secret seductions and scandalous revelations run riot at the most outrageous of all house parties. This delightful comedy will have you sneezing with laughter!

DREAMGIRLS

Starts March 25, 2025

Stars rise and fall… but dreams live forever! This sensational Broadway musical tells the story of a 1960s Supremes-like girl group that catches its big break during an amateur competition. But will their friendship—and their music—survive the rapid rise from obscurity to pop super stardom? Full of onstage joy and backstage drama DREAMGIRLS is a sweeping and inspirational journey with a dazzling production, powerhouse vocal performances, and an unforgettable score filled with pop, R&B, gospel, disco and more!

Our 2024-2025 Season starts October 1. Now is the time to subscribe and avoid disappointment by guaranteeing your seats today. Thousands were turned away from the Walnut's record-breaking run of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Subscriptions are available now for as little as $26 per show – up to a 70% savings off regular ticket prices! For information on season subscriptions, call the Walnut at 215-574-3550 ext. 6, or visit our website at WalnutStreetTheatre.org.