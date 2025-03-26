Video: Meet the Dreams of DREAMGIRLS at Walnut Street Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Meet the Dreams from Dreamgirls at Walnut Street Theatre. The production is currently running through May 4. Leading the cast as The Dreams, the trio at the heart of the story, are Aveena Sawyer as the powerhouse Effie White, Gabrielle Beckford as the ambitious Deena Jones, and Khalifa White as the lively Lorrell Robinson; all three are making their Walnut debuts in these roles. CHALI COOKE (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) joins as Michelle, rounding out the evolving girl group as they navigate the music industry's highs and lows.

E. Clayton Cornelious makes his Walnut debut as he takes on the role of the electrifying James “Thunder” Early, with Jarran Muse also making his debut as the smooth yet ruthless Curtis Taylor Jr. Devin L. Roberts (Hairspray) portrays C.C. White, the young songwriter with big dreams, while Tony Award nominee (The Scottsboro Boys) Forrest McClendon (Finian's Rainbow) brings to life Marty, the group's steadfast advocate and mentor.

The production's talented ensemble features Anne Bragg (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical), Cornelius Davis (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical), BONNIE KELLY (ELF The Broadway Musical), Andrew Leggieri (Mary Poppins), ZUMMY MOHAMMED (ELF The Broadway Musical), Dana Orange (Jersey Boys), and SIERRA WILSON (ELF The Broadway Musical), all bringing vibrant energy and stunning vocals to the stage. Making their Walnut debut and rounding out the ensemble are Dance Captain Ian Coulter-Buford, ADELEKE GORING, FAIRIN HIGHTOWER, TAYLOR J. Mitchell, MONIQUE STREETY, DEREK WALTON, and KARLEY PURNELL.

WST's production is helmed by director and choreographer Gerry McIntyre, whose dynamic work has been celebrated nationwide. McIntyre made his WST debut as choreographer for Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella.

First premiering on Broadway in 1981, DREAMGIRLS took the theatre world by storm, earning six Tony Awards, including Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Book. With book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, the show's infectious score and dazzling spectacle quickly cemented it as a Broadway classic. Following its acclaimed original run, DREAMGIRLS was reimagined for a new generation in a star-studded 2006 film adaptation, which won two Academy Awards.

In 2016, the show made its long-awaited West End debut at London's Savoy Theatre, where it played to sold-out crowds and earned critical acclaim, including two Olivier Awards for acting performances. Decades after its debut, DREAMGIRLS continues to shine as a beloved staple of musical theatre, capturing the soul and spirit of an era.

Acclaimed for his choreography in the Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell, McIntyre has directed previously at The York, The Hangar Theatre, and others; his choreography credits include Ain't Misbehavin', Anything Can Happen in The Theatre, Side by Side, Tommy and My Fair Lady at the Berkshire Theatre Festival. CHRIS BURCHERI returns as Music Director, having completed Jersey Boys and ELF The Broadway Musical at the Walnut earlier this season.

Burcheri, currently in his fifth season providing music and vocal direction at the Walnut, first took the podium in the 2019-20 season and has led productions such as Rocky the Musical, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical.

