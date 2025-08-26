Video: Elena Shaddow, Andrew Leeds and More in SHE LOVES ME at Bucks County Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bucks County Playhouse has released a video preview (Dave Tavani) of its new revival of the beloved musical romance “She Loves Me,” directed and choreographed by two-time Tony-nominee Denis Jones (“Holiday Inn,” “Tootsie”). See the video here!

“She Loves Me” features a book by Joe Masteroff, music by Jerry Bock and Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. The musical was based on the “Parfumerie” by Miklos Laszio. The original 1964 Broadway production also featured orchestrations by Don Walker, who was one of the founders of Bucks County Playhouse.