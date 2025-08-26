Video: Elena Shaddow, Andrew Leeds and More in SHE LOVES ME at Bucks County Playhouse

Performances continue through Sunday, September 14.
Bucks County Playhouse has released a video preview (Dave Tavani) of its new revival of the beloved musical romance “She Loves Me,” directed and choreographed by two-time Tony-nominee Denis Jones (“Holiday Inn,” “Tootsie”). See the video here!
“She Loves Me” features a book by Joe Masteroff, music by Jerry Bock and Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. The musical was based on the “Parfumerie” by Miklos Laszio. The original 1964 Broadway production also featured orchestrations by Don Walker, who was one of the founders of Bucks County Playhouse.
Performances continue through Sunday, September 14. Leading the cast are Broadway favorites Elena Shaddow as Amalia Balash and Andrew Leeds as Georg Nowack. They will be joined by Kate Rockwell as Ilona Ritter and Clyde Voce as Steven Kodaly. The cast also features Phillip Hoffman as Mr. Maraczek, Kennedy Kanagawa as Arpad Laszlo, Brian Ray Norris as Ladislav Sipos, and Patrick Richwood as the Headwaiter. Rounding out the talented ensemble cast are Lizz Picini, Nigel Jamal Hall, Nik Hagen, Sissy Bell, Liam Johnson, Candice Hatakeyama, Wyatt Slone, and Stella Schwartz.
