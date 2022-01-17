Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Promises To Make Fans Smile As It Welcomes BEGINNINGS: A Celebration Of The Music Of Chicago

The sweet sounds of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago will fill the air at the Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center (226 N. High St., West Chester, PA) on Friday, January 21at 8 PM as the preeminent Chicago tribute band Beginnings - A Celebration of the Music of Chicago takes the famed West Chester stage.

Since their genesis in 2002, Beginnings has earned the title as one of the nation's favorite Chicago tribute bands thanks to their authentic replication of the iconic seven-piece band. Comprising several seasoned performers who have experience working with such legendary recording artists as The Temptations, Aretha Franklin, and Victor Wainright, Beginnings is famous for recreating Chicago's massive collection of hits, including five of their Platinum albums and 20 of their most popular songs.

They brilliantly rejuvenate Chicago's notorious setlists for a modern but respectful look into the rock n' roll days of old, with songs such as "Make Me Smile," "25 or 6 to 4," "Call On Me," "Saturday In The Park," "Old Days," "You're The Inspiration," and many more.

Additionally, as seasoned performers for over twenty years, Beginnings makes it a priority to ensnare their audiences with high-energy performances that bring all the enthusiasm of Chicago's original performances straight to the audience. Along with their dedication to authenticity, comes a promise straight from the band to "Make You Smile," with every performance.

"Chicago has always been, and remains to be, one of the biggest names in rock n' roll. To have the opportunity to host the best Chicago tribute band and have them perform their hits with a passion and dedication to accuracy that is parallel to none will only make this experience so much better," said April Evans, executive director of Uptown! "I am so excited to see what they have prepared for our audience!"

Beginnings - A Celebration of the Music of Chicagoshow is just one of many exciting upcoming performances and events at the Uptown! Performing Arts Center in the new year. Others include a showing of Ratatouille (Jan. 24), Dueling Pianos; a monthly experience of pianist duos (starting Jan. 27); Hollywood Nights - The Bob Seger Experience (Jan. 29), a watching of the film, No Reservations (Jan. 31); and much more.

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High St., West Chester, PA. For more information visit https://uptownwestchester.org.