Toni Nagy and Seraphina Supernova Bring GRAPE CULTURE to Cannonball Fringe Festival

The tragicomic show runs September 26–28 at The Proscenium Theatre at The Drake.

By: Sep. 17, 2025
Internet sensation and comedian Toni Nagy teams up with performance artist Seraphina Supernova for the Philadelphia debut of their acclaimed work Grape Culture, coming to the Cannonball Fringe Festival at The Proscenium Theatre at The Drake. Performances run September 26 at 6pm, September 27 at 9:30pm, and September 28 at 12:30pm.

After rave reviews at the Hollywood and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals and a sold-out Off-Broadway run at the SOHO Playhouse, Grape Culture makes its Philadelphia premiere. The tragic-comedy combines stand-up, clowning, dance, film, storytelling, and skits to examine the deeply embedded systems of domination and exploitation often silenced in public discourse. With humor as its entry point, the show creates space for conversation, healing, and collective awareness.

“Grape Culture isn’t just about a single act of violence in isolation—it’s about the larger imprint that shapes how we treat each other and the world around us,” say Nagy and Supernova. Through unflinching honesty and audacious comedy, the duo invites audiences to confront painful truths while also finding catharsis and connection.

For tickets and more information, visit grapeculturehealing.com.




