Theatre Horizon Names First Ever THREAD Resident Artist

Theatre Horizon has revealed the company's first ever Theatre Horizon Residency for Educational Artistic Development, or THREAD, recipient. The program, which was established to support the creation, development, production, and presentation of one Norristown-based artist of any discipline, provides financial resources, space, time, and feedback on new or continuing artist work, and also provides networking, teaching, and exhibition opportunities. The first THREAD Resident Artist is Dion Jackson, a rising senior at Norristown Area High School.

"From conversations with community stakeholders, we have learned there is currently a gap in residency opportunities and professional development for Norristown-raised and/or -based artists," notes Artistic Director Nell Bang-Jesnen. "THREAD aims to strengthen the fibers that bind, bridge, and build the emergence and retention of local talent. We aim to support the overarching objective of making Norristown a leader in our region's arts ecosystem, making Norristown a destination for prospective artists, and amplifying the work of artists of color from within the Norristown community."

THREAD promotes interest, awareness and understanding of the creative arts and their impact in communities like Norristown. Residents are selected by a panel composed of Theatre Horizon's newly-formed Community Advisory Board. The selected artist will receive a $3000 stipend; access to Theatre Horizon's physical and virtual spaces; and Marketing, Fundraising, and/or Artistic consultations from Theatre Horizon staff. The residency will culminate in a public event to showcase the artistic talents that exist within the Norristown community.

The first resident artist is Dion Jackson, a Norristown-based artist with roots in Philadelphia. He specializes in fashion design as well as graphic design. Jackson has previously been seen winning awards for his art in art shows held at Norristown Area High School and is very passionate about his artistic career.

"When I received the confirmation that I had been chosen, I was immediately filled with both awe and joy," said Jackson. "The idea that my art was viewed and deemed worthy is amazing. I envision the year of my residency will be filled with a myriad of opportunities as I work alongside those who make Theatre Horizon so wonderful. I believe this opportunity will lead to my growth as an artist and person, as well as opening many doors for me in the future. I can't wait to get involved!"

Jackson was one of 17 applicants that submitted materials for THREAD. Of these applicants, 89% identified as Black-African American and/or Latinx and 82% were current Norristown residents, with more than half residing in Norristown's 19401 zip code, which is also where Theatre Horizon is located. The average age of applicants was 30 years old with applicants ranging between high school aged through their late-50s. This turnout reflects Norristown across race, ethnicity, and age, particularly applicants from historically-excluded, marginalized communities.

While Theatre Horizon primarily produces theatre, it is notable that 18% of THREAD applicants were performers or writers; 35% of THREAD applicants identified as musicians, 18% as visual artists, and 30% identified as other (typically multidisciplinary artists).

Currently, Theatre Horizon is collaborating with the Municipality of Norristown to feature Jackson and other Norristown-based applicants at Norristown's Juneteenth Jubilee Street Festival on Monday, June 19th. This festival will be a joyful celebration of heritage and community, featuring an eclectic mix of local vendors, entertainment, music, and food.

Support for THREAD has been generously provided by TD Charitable Foundation.

What Will Theatre Horizon Provide Each THREAD Resident?

Support for the growth of local emerging artists through a lens of antiracism.

Paid opportunities for a Norristown artist to make art in their community. ($3000 stipend directly to the artist, plus financial support towards their culminating event).

Access to Theatre Horizon as a resource for: artist incubation, marketing and/or fundraising support; professional development; and mentorship.

Creative community for Norristown-based artists to learn, develop, workshop, produce, and present their work.

Expanded audience through increased representation of Norristown artists from communities that have been historically-excluded and historically-underrepresented.

For more information, or to be considered for a future THREAD residency, please visit https://theatrehorizon.org/thread/.

