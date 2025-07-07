The Wilma Theater and LOLST Partner to Stream Jon Fosse’s A SUMMER DAY On Demand

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following its recent regional premiere run, Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater is partnering with the League of Live Stream Theater (LOLST) to present a digital on-demand stream of A Summer Day by Nobel Prize-winning playwright Jon Fosse. The production, directed by Wilma Co-Artistic Director Yury Urnov, is available to stream worldwide from July 7 to 27 for $39 plus fees.

Translated by Sarah Cameron Sunde, A Summer Day follows an older woman haunted by the memory of a single day when her husband disappeared at sea. As she reflects on her past and confronts her younger self, the play blurs the line between memory and reality, weaving mystery, magical realism, and emotional introspection.

The production features members of the Wilma’s HotHouse Acting Company, including Krista Apple and Campbell O’Hare as the older and younger versions of the central character, alongside Melanye Finister, Brett Ashley Robinson, Ross Beschler, and Philadelphia-based actor Jaime Maseda.

This marks only the second U.S. production of A Summer Day, which was previously staged Off-Broadway in 2012. Fosse, who received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2023, is considered one of the most acclaimed contemporary playwrights in the world, though his work is rarely produced in the United States.

“A Summer Day by Jon Fosse is work I’d never think of approaching if not for our splendid HotHouse Acting Company or our risk-taking audience,” said Urnov in a statement. “It’s so open for interpretation, so multilayered, and at the same time, Fosse knows how to keep you on the edge of your seat.”

The production includes original music, handmade puppetry, and immersive projections designed to reflect the play’s shifting timelines and emotional landscapes. The creative team includes set and Costume Designer Misha Kachman, lighting designer Maria Shaplin, sound designer Michael Kiley, and projection designer Kelly Colburn.

The stream has an approximate runtime of 80 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Tickets and streaming access are available at lolst.org.