The Wilma Theater Presents Four Original Hothouse Shorts This February

The Wilma Theater has announce that its acclaimed acting company will be releasing four HotHouse Shorts during the month of February.

These shorts are as varied in style as they are in content, reflecting the diversity of passions and variety of talents among its local Philadelphia artists. Wilma HotHouse Shorts are free to anyone who registers, though donations are encouraged to support Wilma artists and their ongoing work.

"It's amazing to see how aesthetically and stylistically distinct these first four HotHouse Shorts are," said Yury Urnov, the Wilma's Lead Artistic Director for the 2020-21 Season. "At the same time, there are thematic parallels that connect them: loneliness and separation, history and heritage, and racial and social injustice. I strongly encourage you to experience all four pieces."

This February, audiences will be able to enjoy the following programs:

CODE BLACK PLANET: Explore secret transmissions from Black Planet, kaleidoscopic correspondences that cinematically mix spoken word, music, sketch comedy, and more. Featuring HotHouse Company members Anthony Martinez-Briggs, Brandon J. Pierce, and Jaylene Clark Owens. (Available to the public on Friday, February 5, 2021. Open-ended run)

CLAY: Brew a warm cup of tea and listen to these intriguing audio tales, which intertwine to tell the surprisingly poignant story of one everyday object. Features HotHouse Company members Brett Ashley Robinson, Brandon J. Pierce, and Jered McLenigan. (Available to the public from Friday, February 12 through Sunday, March 7, 2021)

EXPIRED: Dive into a cyberspace underworld through this interactive website. Demons, both classical and contemporary, lurk among the virtual artifacts, waiting to be purged. Featuring HotHouse Company members Ross Beschler, Suli Holum, Matteo Scammell, and Lindsay Smiling. (Available to the public on Friday, February 19, 2021. Open-ended run)

THE LAGNIAPPE PROJECT: Pull up a seat at this documentary feast, where HotHouse Company member Melanye Finister shares her mother's recipe for Creole gumbo with residents from Northern Children's Services, attempting to find community and comfort. (Available to the public on Friday, February 26, 2021. Open-ended run)

WilmaPass holders will be able to access the new HotHouse shorts five days before the general public. These productions will be free with online registration, though The Wilma greatly appreciates any generous donations audience members would be willing to make to support their HotHouse Company and the theater's ongoing work. More information at wilmatheater.org.