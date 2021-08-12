The Philly POPS Raises A Glass With The Eighth Annual POPS Ball

The Philly POPS steps back to a magical time for the Eighth Annual POPS Ball, September 16, 2021 at the Hyatt at the Bellevue.

Music Director and Principal Conductor David Charles Abell brings POPS fan-favorite and Broadway legend Liz Callaway back for another night of elegance. The evening will also feature a much-anticipated performance by Artistic Director for Jazz Terell Stafford, performing "Candy" on trumpet and joining Liz for "Love is Here to Stay."

The theme for this year is "The Black and White Ball"-an homage to Truman Capote's legendary party of the last century. The Eighth Annual POPS Ball is the major fundraiser of the 2021-22 POPS season. POPS supporters will enjoy a sophisticated soirée, dancing to the full Philly POPS orchestra. This black-and-white-themed masquerade gala will feature two songs that were performed during the original Black and White Ball by the Peter Duchin Orchestra and the Soul Brothers: "Put on A Happy Face," and "Twist and Shout."

"I'm thrilled to be leading the POPS for my first and our eighth POPS Ball," said Music Director & Principal Conductor David Charles Abell. "The evening's program will have some fun with this black and white theme- songs like 'Night and Day,' 'Moon River' and 'Me and My Shadow.' I'm delighted we can include two songs performed at Truman Capote's 1966 ball. Having the incredible Liz Callaway and Terell Stafford together with The Philly POPS will surely make this a night to remember."

"This year's gala has a special meaning-it will be the first live performance for many of the POPS' closest friends since the interruption began," said Frank Giordano, President and CEO, The Philly POPS. "Dottie and I could not be more excited to see our supporters again and to hear the POPS playing and swinging in its trademark style!"

This year's POPS Ball Honorees will be Daniel and Monica DiLella. Dan and Monica have been members of the POPS family for 10 years. Dan has served on the Board throughout that time and has helped the POPS achieve its unprecedented attendance growth and programmatic expansion.

For more details on The Eighth Annual POPS Ball, visit www.phillypops.org/popsball

This event is a black-tie formal masquerade; the event will follow all current health and safety guidelines.

About Daniel and Monica DiLella, POPS Ball Honorees

Dan and Monica DiLella have been staunch supporters of The Philly POPS since 2011. With their leadership, organizations across Philadelphia have seen growth and success. They have not only worked with the POPS, but also The Union League of Philadelphia, Villanova University, Roman Catholic High School, Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and Mt. Saint Joseph Academy. Daniel is Chairman of the United States' America 250 Commission, celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America.

Dan is the President/CEO of Equus Capital Partners, Ltd. Dr. Monica DiLella is a board-certified family physician.

The Philly POPS raises a glass to Dan and Monica - great philanthropists and friends.

About Music Director and Principal Conductor David Charles Abell

David Charles Abell is the Music Director and Principal Conductor of The Philly POPS.

Born in North Carolina, David grew up in the Mt. Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia. At the age of fourteen, he turned his attention to conducting and went on to study with Leonard Bernstein and Nadia Boulanger. He earned degrees from Yale University and the Juilliard School after intensive study of viola, piano and composition. He has worked with such distinguished artists as Judi Dench, Emma Thompson, Idina Menzel, Heather Headley, Bryn Terfel, Josh Groban, Matthew Morrison and Michael Feinstein. Previously, as Guest Conductor and Principal Guest Conductor of The Philly POPS, he conducted Cole Porter's Broadway: Too Darn Hot, Lenny's Revolution, Blockbuster Broadway and A Philly POPS Christmas in 2013, 2014, 2015 and again for the record-setting run of A Philly POPS Christmas in 2019 and the streamed performance in 2020.

David has appeared regularly on television, most notably conducting the 10th and 25th Anniversary concerts of Les Misérables. He has conducted five times at London's BBC Proms, including a live telecast of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!. Recordings include the musicals Miss Saigon, Martin Guerre and Man of La Mancha, Something's Gotta Give with baritone Simon Keenleyside, Forever with soprano Diana Damrau and highlights from La Bohème and Madama Butterfly with the Royal Philharmonic.

In the UK, David recently conducted his own critical edition of Kiss Me, Kate for Opera North. He has conducted many of the premier British orchestras, including the London Symphony, City of Birmingham, Bournemouth and Royal Philharmonic. His work with the BBC Symphony Orchestra includes a centenary concert honoring his mentor Leonard Bernstein in 2018. A much-respected artist in London's West End, David conducted the Olivier Awards ceremony for four years and was Andrew Lloyd Webber's personal choice to lead the world premiere of Love Never Dies at the Adelphi Theatre.

David's recent projects have included a series of Gershwin concerts at Kyiv National Theatre of Operetta in Ukraine, Carousel at the Vienna Volksoper and Sweeney Todd at the Zurich Opera House. David also conducted Barrie Kosky's production of The Magic Flute at Opera Philadelphia, West Side Story at the Glimmerglass Festival and Silent Night, Kevin Puts' acclaimed opera about the World War I Christmas Truce, in Kansas City, Cincinnati and Detroit.