The No Name Pops to Present SHE’S GOT SOUL Featuring Capathia Jenkins

Capathia Jenkins will bring her powerhouse voice and stunning presence to She’s Got Soul, the next concert of The No Name Pops, featuring the greatest hits of soul and R&B. With unforgettable music from such legendary leading ladies as Whitney Houston, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Adele and more, the performance takes place on Saturday, March 30 at 3 p.m. in Marian Anderson Hall in the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia. Joined by a trio of professional backup singers, it will be conducted by Lucas Waldin, a popular American Pops conductor.



On the heels of her successful run of Aretha: A Tribute, Capathia Jenkins created this concert in conjunction with Lesley Sabol and Conductor Lucas Waldin. It premiered at the Houston Symphony and has been performed across the USA and Canada. For Jenkins, it’s a concert filled with spirit. She said, “We celebrate these singers, and I get to share my life with the audience. Gladys is so full of soul – her heart and spirit are open. Plus, the concert is a party and celebration.”



No stranger to Philadelphia, Jenkins attended Temple University and performed here many times. A Brooklyn-born artist, she is known for her powerful voice. In addition to being a guest artist with orchestras around the world, Jenkins is known for playing the role of Medda’ in Disney’s Newsies on Broadway and captivating audiences in Godspell, with her iconic rendition of "Turn Back, O Man". Her Broadway roles also include The Look of Love, Caroline, Or Change, and Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me. Jenkins has been a frequent guest soloist with the Philly Pops and graced the stage with such orchestras as the Cleveland Orchestra, Houston Symphony, National Symphony, and the Hong Kong Philharmonic. She also was honored to perform at the Festival De Teatro De La Habana in Cuba. On television, Jenkins has appeared in 30 Rock, The Practice, and Law & Order.



Lucas Waldin is a popular conductor who has worked with such artists as Carly Rae Jepsen, Ben Folds, The Canadian Brass, and Buffy Sainte-Marie. He has led innovative concerts such as Disney in Concert, Blue Planet Live, and Cirque de la Symphony, and conducted the symphonic debut of R&B duo Dvsn at the Red Bull Music Festival. He has appeared with major orchestras including the Cleveland Orchestra, Houston Symphony, and Toronto Symphony. As Resident Conductor, Artist-in-Residence and Community Ambassador of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, he led over 150 performances and conducted at Carnegie Hall. Waldin holds degrees from the Cleveland Institute of Music and has received awards for his contributions to the arts, including the Jean-Marie Beaudet Award in Orchestral Conducting.



Matt Koveal, Executive Director of the NNP, expressed his joy and gratitude for the upcoming concert. He said, “She's Got Soul" perfectly captures the spirit of the No Name Pops' mission — bringing vibrant and unforgettable musical experiences to our audience. We're thrilled to welcome back the incredible Capathia Jenkins, a crowd favorite whose powerful voice and stage presence promise to make this a show to remember. This is a concert that will be sure to get people dancing in the aisles as we celebrate the essence of soul music.”

