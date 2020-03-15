The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia Announces Updates to April Performances With COVID-19

The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia has announced changes to its April programming due to COVID-19.

Read the statement below:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in order to follow all suggested guidelines, all performances of Music of Dance, Ballet to Bandoneon have been canceled.



We apologize for this unforeseen circumstance, which is having massive logistical and financial ramifications for organizations and musicians across the world. We are currently exploring the possibility of rescheduling these performances, but have no further information or guarantees at this time.



Should we succeed with rescheduling, we will communicate details as soon as they are available. If we cannot find an appropriate date, you can continue to support our musicians by converting your ticket to a tax-deductible donation, providing much appreciated relief for classical music in Philadelphia. We can also happily transfer your tickets to a future performance with the Chamber Orchestra, either in this season or the next.

For those purchased single tickets: 215-893-1999

Subscribers: 215-545-1739





