The Barnstormers Theater Reveals Cast For RIDE THE CYCLONE

The Barnstormers Theater has announced the cast of the highly anticipated cult-favorite musical Ride The Cyclone, with book, music, and lyrics by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell. The production will run October 24, 25, 31, and November 1, with performances on Fridays at 7:30pm and Saturdays at 2:00pm and 7:30pm.

The talented cast features Eliza Davulcu as Ocean O'Connell Rosenberg, Zach King as Noel Gruber, Dorain Bean as Mischa Bachinski, Christina Duffey as Constance Blackwood, Samuel White as Ricky Potts, and Tauron Thompson as the Amazing Karnack. The role of Jane Doe will be announced at a later date.

Produced by J. "Buzz" DiSabatino, this production will be directed by A.J.M., with Artistic Consultation by A.O.M., Music Direction by Madeline Ley, and Choreography by Jett Meisel.

Step right up for Ride the Cyclone, a darkly funny, heartfelt, and unforgettable musical! After a tragic roller coaster accident, six Canadian teenagers find themselves in limbo, given one last chance to tell their stories and compete for a second shot at life. With an eclectic score ranging from hip-hop and pop ballads to haunting cabaret tunes, this musical balances laughter, heartbreak, and hope in equal measure. Remember: Life isn't a game, it's a ride.

In 2022, a viral TikTok clip of "The Ballad of Jane Doe" propelled Ride the Cyclone into Gen Z fame, sparking a new wave of enthusiasm with memes, cosplays, and fan theories that made it a cultural phenomenon.

Tickets are just $20 and advance sales are strongly recommended. Due to adult content and language, the show is recommended for ages 13+.