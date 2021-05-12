Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Annenberg Center Presents World Premiere Of Site-Specific Work By Matthew Neenan

This live event will be streamed online for a remote audience.

May. 12, 2021  

The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents its last livestream of the season featuring the world premiere of re-entering by choreographer Matthew Neenan, Thursday, May 27 at 7 PM. This live event will be streamed online for a remote audience. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for more information.

Choreographer in Residence at Pennsylvania Ballet as well as the co-founder of BalletX, Neenan has created a site-specific work, with re-entering taking place in spaces throughout the Annenberg Center, eventually culminating on the stage of the Harold Prince Theatre. Dancers are Telmo Moreira, Caili Quan, Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan, and Michael Trusnovec.

Neenan says about the program: "The work re-entering centers on the four dancers reexamining their being as we begin to encounter life as it once was. As artists, we have been put at a halt and have had to search for variant ways to keep existing in a world without live theater performance. We have been isolated, and now, we are re-exploring who we were before with a whole new set of eyes."

Visit AnnenbergCenter.org to purchase access to this show until 7:30 PM on May 27. The performance may be watched live at 7 PM on May 27 to participate in the chat. It will be available on-demand to ticketholders through May 29.


