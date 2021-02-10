The Annenberg Center presents Duo Tempesta di Mare on Thursday, February 25 at 7 PM.

The performance by Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, founding artistic co-directors of Philadelphia baroque orchestra Tempesta di Mare, will be performed live at the Annenberg Center and streamed online. The event includes an interactive Q&A with the performers and Annenberg Center Executive and Artistic Director Christopher Gruits.

Throughout history, musicians have traveled frequently to study and perform, striving for a successful career. Now, as people across the globe stay at home, Gwyn Roberts (recorder and flute) and Richard Stone (theorbo), focus on the baroque musicians who defied this trend by remaining local yet still absorbing and radiating a variety of stylistic influences. Roberts, who is also Penn's Director of Early Music Ensembles, and Stone perform as a duo on recorder, flute and theorbo, exploring works by composers who stayed close to home: Francesco Mancini, Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, Alessandro Piccinini, William Babell, and Michel Blavet.

