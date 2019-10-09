The Annenberg Center and NextMove Dance present Stars of American Ballet, which brings together today's most remarkable ballet talent in a cast of principal and soloist dancers from the New York City Ballet and other renowned companies. Led by Daniel Ulbricht, "one of the best male ballet dancers in New York," (Dance Magazine) this collective makes its Philadelphia debut with masterpieces by Balanchine, Wheeldon and more in a captivating ode to ballet. Performances are Friday, October 18 (8 PM) and Saturday, October 19 (2 PM and 8 PM). Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for tickets.

Since its founding, Stars of American Ballet has presented over 80 works including repertory by Petipa, Balanchine, Robbins, Millipied, Wheeldon, Peck and more. Stars travels throughout the United States and abroad to bring the highest caliber of dancers and performances to places that are eager for world-class dance. The program at the Annenberg Center includes George Balanchine's Tarantella, Apollo Pas de deux, and Diamonds Pas de Deux; Christopher Wheeldon's Liturgy; Alexei Ratmansky's Pictures at an Exhibition; Daniel Ulbricht's Tatum Pole Boogie; and Tres Hombres by Denys Drozdyuk, Lex Ishimoto, and Daniel Ulbricht.

Dancers appearing in this production are Denys Drozdyuk (three-time World Ballroom Champion and co-founder of ballroom dance duo DNA), Joseph Gatti (New York International Ballet Competition Gold Medalist and international guest artist), Sterling Hyltin (NYC Ballet Principal Dancer), Adrian Danchig-Waring (NYC Ballet Principal Dancer), Ask la Cour (NYC Ballet Principal Dancer), Teresa Reichlen (NYC Ballet Principal Dancer), Kristen Segin (NYC Ballet Corps de Ballet member), Antonina Skobina (two-time USA National Ballroom Dance Champion and co-founder of ballroom dance duo DNA), and Daniel Ulbricht (NYC Ballet Principal Dancer and founder and director of Stars of American Ballet).

Founded and directed by New York City Ballet principal dancer Daniel Ulbricht, the mission of Stars of American Ballet is to see people entertained, educated, uplifted and inspired by the art of ballet and great dancing. starsofamericanballet.com





