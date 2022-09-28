Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW is Coming to Bucks County Playhouse in October

Special guests include Nick Adams, Tamika Sonja Lawrence, Travis Kent, Eric Ulloa, and more.

Sep. 28, 2022  
The Skivvies (Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina) are back at BCP for The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show on October 26 at 8pm. This is the 2nd year in a row for the halloween concert treat that puts their signature stripped-down Skivvies stamp of mash-ups and medleys on the iconic score from the cult classic musical.

Nick and Lauren starred as Brad and Janet in the inaugural production of The Rocky Horror Show in 2013 directed by Hunter Foster and choreographed by Lorin Latarro which ran for 7 years at the historical theatre.

Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley lead the cast on ukulele and cello while also performing the roles Brad and Janet.

The special guests for this show are: Nick Adams, Tamika Sonja Lawrence, Travis Kent, Eric Ulloa, Pablo Torres, Diana Huey and Rob Morrison.

Band:
Nathan Ellman Bell
Andrew Gutauskas
Debbie Christine Tjong

During the pandemic, The Skivvies recorded their debut album The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show which is in stores everywhere and streaming on all platforms.


