THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW is Coming to Bucks County Playhouse in October

The Skivvies ( Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina ) are back at BCP for The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show on October 26 at 8pm. This is the 2nd year in a row for the halloween concert treat that puts their signature stripped-down Skivvies stamp of mash-ups and medleys on the iconic score from the cult classic musical.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

More Hot Stories For You