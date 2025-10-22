THE PLOT, LIKE GRAVY, THICKENS is Coming to Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department has unveiled a season filled with mystery and mayhem, starting off with The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens by Billy St. John, October 24-26, 2025. Inspired by Agatha Christie, this play takes a comic and contemporary spin on the classic whodunit. With a playwright leading the audience through his process, characters who break the fourth wall and audience participation to help solve the case, The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens, will keep you on the edge of your seat in more ways than one.

This production is directed by Anelise Rodriguez and features a talented cast of young actors. Design credits include: Set and Lighting Design by Ellen Schmoyer, Costume Design by Amy Handkammer, Sound Design by Carlo Acerra, and Props by Brett Mathews.

This comedic murder mystery promises a delightful evening of suspense and surprises! Rodriguez shares: "The audience can expect the same excitement and intrigue from a classic murder mystery but with a lot more humor. That's what appealed to me most about this play - St. John's ability to take something familiar, maybe a bit predictable, and make it feel new."

Show times include: evening performances on October 24 & 25 at 7 PM and a matinee performance on October 26 at 2 PM. Tickets are $14 Adult, $8 Student/Child and can be purchased at CharterArts.org or at the door.