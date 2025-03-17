THE OUTSIDERS, THE NOTEBOOOK And More Set for 2025-26 Broadway Season In Philadelphia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ensemble Arts Philly has announced the 2025-2026 Broadway season with an extraordinary lineup of staged classics and new theatrical works. The season features 13 shows with a combined 27 Tony Awards, 19 Drama Desk Awards, 6 Olivier Awards, and 2 Grammy Awards, with a mix of blockbuster adaptations, uplifting storytelling, and crowd-pleasing favorites, approachable for longtime theatergoers and new audiences alike.

The 2025-26 lineup includes an array of stories brimming with spectacle and imaginative storytelling, like the returning smash hit musical Beetlejuice based on Tim Burton's iconic film. The show follows a strange and unusual teenager, a recently deceased couple, and a degenerate demon who has a thing for stripes in a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O! Based on the 1985 hit movie, Back to the Future: The Musical follows Marty McFly as he's transported back in time to 1955, accidentally changing the course of history! Clue, the play inspired by the Paramount Pictures film and classic Hasbro board game, is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist. Disney's Beauty and the Beast returns to the stage with members of the original creative team reuniting to bring this enchanting and timeless fairytale to life.

Audiences will experience best-selling novels adapted into dynamic stage productions in the 2025-2026 Broadway season. Each adaptation promises to breathe new life into the pages of these beloved books, with compelling performances and innovative stagecraft. Based on the novel by S. E. Hinton, The Outsiders gives a raw and powerful depiction of youth and socio-economic divides that challenge and inspire. The Sound of Music, based on the 1949 memoir from Maria von Trapp, continues to charm with its uplifting tale of love and courage amidst adversity. The deeply moving musical, The Notebook, based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, depicts a poignant, lifelong romance that has captured hearts worldwide.

The Notebook is also one of several shows in the upcoming season that celebrates the astounding talent of female creatives, with music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter, and choreography by Katie Spelman. The two-time Tony Award-winning musical, Suffs, focusing on the real-life fight for the 19th Amendment, features an all-female cast with a book written by American actress, singer, musician, and Tony Award-winning composer, Shaina Taub. An array of shows highlight female characters rewriting their own destinies: SIX remixes five-hundred years of historical heartbreak into a revolutionary retelling of 21st-century female empowerment, focusing on the personal stories of Henry VIII's six wives. Six-time Tony Award-winner, two-time Olivier Award-winner, and Grammy-winning musical, Chicago, showcases two rival murderesses set against the backdrop of Chicago's Jazz Age. Kimberly Akimbo is a heartwarming musical that follows 16-year-old Kimberly struggling both personally and within her family unit; encompassing themes of self-discovery and acceptance, the Kimberly Akimbo tour currently stars Broadway veteran, Carolee Carmello. And musical comedy Shucked follows cousins Maizy and Lulu as they fight for (and occasionally against each other) the future of their town and own hearts.

This year's 7-show subscription package includes: Kimberly Akimbo, Back to the Future: The Musical, Suffs, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Shucked, The Outsiders, and The Notebook.

“Our theaters have been home to the great American genre of Broadway for more than 160 years. The Academy of Music, the Miller Theater, and the Shubert's Forrest Theatre each represent a distinct period in theater history, hosting pre-Broadway runs of many iconic shows before their New York premieres and launching careers on stage and screen,” said Ryan Fleur, Interim President & CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts. “This year, our 13 presentations honor and connect with our rich legacy as presenters in Philadelphia – from shows that look at the past like Suffs (Fun fact: Susan B. Anthony spoke about women's suffrage at our Academy of Music in 1870!) to looking ahead at the genre's innovative future (or Back to the Future…)”

“We are delighted to partner with Ensemble Arts Philly to present another first-rate Broadway season in Philadelphia,” said Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization. “These carefully curated, powerful productions will inspire audiences, uniting everyone in a shared theatrical experience. We are especially proud to welcome productions of Shucked, Clue, and Chicago to the Forrest Theatre, adding to the long and rich history of our legendary Walnut Street venue.”

The full chronological season lineup includes:

"Ensemble Arts Philly's 2025-2026 Broadway series has incredible range and appeal with a dynamic mix of treasured classics and modern new productions – all curated specifically for Philadelphia audiences," said Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations, Ensemble Arts Philly's resident Tony Award voter, and curator of the Broadway series. “From the most recent winners of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo and The Outsiders, to the slapstick and one-liners of Shucked and Clue, to the musical genius of female songwriters like Ingrid Michaelson in The Notebook and Shaina Taub in Suffs, the season promises to affect and inspire audiences show after show.”

“Our Broadway series exemplifies our commitment to presenting diverse programming that shares the power of the arts with the widest possible audience,” said Crystal Brewe, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Audience Experience Officer. “With approachable pricing options, rush tickets, matinee and evening performances, American Sign Language interpretation performances, captioning services, assisted listening devices, and more, we want everyone who visits us to have a positive and welcoming experience.”

For two-week runs at the Academy of Music and the Miller Theater, the American Sign Language and Audio Description performances will be held on the second Friday at 7:30 PM and the captioning performance will be held during the second Saturday matinee at 1:30 PM. For one-week runs at the Academy of Music and the Miller Theater*, the American Sign Language and Audio Description performances will take place on Friday at 7:30 PM and the captioning performance will take place during the Saturday matinee at 1:30 PM. For two-week runs at the Forrest Theatre, the American Sign Language performances will be held on the second Thursday at 7:30 PM. For one-week runs at the Forrest Theatre, the American Sign Language performances will be held on Thursday at 7:30 PM. Audio Description and captioning details for Forrest Theatre shows will be available at a later date.

Flexible 7-show packages are available now and include Tuesday through Sunday performances of Kimberly Akimbo, Back to the Future: The Musical, Suffs, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Shucked, The Outsiders, and The Notebook starting as low as $29.00 per show! Subscription packages also include a Wednesday matinee option. Single tickets for individual productions will go on sale at a later date.

Subscribers save on average 25% on single ticket prices & fees and are offered a variety of exclusive event invitations, perks, and privileges, including the first opportunity to select the best seats in the house and the option to renew their seats each year. Additional subscriber benefits include flexible exchange options, priority ticket access, payment plan options, and more.

This season continues to offer the ultimate flexibility, giving new and returning subscribers the option to swap up to 3 shows in the package into exclusive extra performances. Subscribers will also have first access to purchase additional tickets before they go on sale to the public.

Packages start at just $29.00 per show and range from $200.00 to $924.00 for all seven shows, depending on seating and performance dates. The easiest way to subscribe and to find more information is online at www.ensembleartsphilly.org/broadway.

Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more and can be purchased from Ensemble Arts Philly. Visit the Ensemble Arts Philly website online at www.ensembleartsphilly.org/groupsales or reach out by phone at 215-790-5883 or 866-276-2947. For shows at the Forrest Theatre, groups are booked through Broadway Inbound at www.broadwayinbound.com or by calling 866-302-0995.

For more information about the Ensemble Arts Philly Broadway lineup, please visit the website at www.ensembleartsphilly.org/broadway.

