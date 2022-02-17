THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL Comes To The State Theatre

George Michael fans will be on their feet dancing and singing along with U.K. performer Rory Phelan and New York City actor/singer Craig Winberry who headline The Life and Music of George Michael, a brand-new, concert style show chronicling the amazing journey of one of the best-selling artists in world history that launches a North American tour in 2022.

Produced by Right Angle Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment and Quatro Entertainment, the show recalls all the hit songs from his early days with Wham! through his illustrious solo career including "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go," "Freedom," "Faith," "Careless Whisper," "Father Figure," and many more.

Showtime is 7:00PM. Tickets are $29 and are on sale now. Tickets and memberships can be purchased 24 hours a day at www.statetheatre.org. State Theatre Memberships begin at $75 for one year. For questions, or to purchase through the Box Office, please contact 610.252.3132, hours are Monday thru Friday 10AM to 4PM.

"George Michael's music will live on forever," says producer Alison Spiriti of Right Angle Entertainment. "Rory Phelan and Craig Winberry embody the soul and sound of the legend so well that it is chilling."

Michael who passed away in 2016, scored eight #1s on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and sold more than 115 million albums worldwide in his four-decade career.

The London-based Phelan is currently starring in the U.K. tour of Heathers: The Musical has performed in London's West End, touring the UK and Ireland and entertaining audiences in Israel and Dubai. A career highlight includes performing at West End Live in Trafalgar Square in Mamma Mia in front of 20,000 people. Other credits include Saturday Night Fever and an international tour of Grease.

Winberry is an NYC actor, singer and songwriter who regularly appears at The Stonewall Inn and Feinstein's/54 Below. He has played dramatic and comedic roles in Off-Broadway productions of Global Gay at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club and Thank You for Being a Friend: The Golden Girls Musical Parody, an official selection for NYC Stonewall 50th PRIDE Celebration.

The producers of The Life and Music of George Michael will also be donating $1 per ticket sold to Gods Love We Deliver to help serve the community and those living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses.

For more information including on sale dates, a tour schedule and tickets visit www.TheLifeandMusicofGM.com.