THE BEST SHOW YOU NEVER KNEW YOU NEEDED Comes to Philadelphia Fringe Festival in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Internationally acclaimed clown David Magidson will bring his outrageous solo show Mother Boswick: The Best Show You Never Knew You Needed to the Philadelphia Fringe Festival this September. Performances will take place at Yellow Bicycle Theatre, located at 1435 Arch Street, Fl. 2 (on 15th St.), from September 4–6 and September 8–11 at 8:45 p.m., with a matinee on September 7 at 12:45 p.m.

Audiences will be transported to the delightfully peculiar town of Squinch Hollow, where twisted tales and unsolicited advice come with a side of vintage vengeance. At the center of it all is Mother Boswick, a 121-year-old widow with fourteen deceased husbands, a mischievous streak, and a fondness for hiding audience members’ shoes.

Part Dame Edna and part Dr. Ruth, Mother Boswick’s world blends clowning, drag, and sharp-witted comedy. In Squinch Hollow, the weather is always perfect, curses come with casseroles, and the biggest event of the year is the Parade of Overeating. The result is a hilarious and heartfelt evening of theater that is equal parts absurd and affectionate.

Magidson, a former Ringling Brothers Circus clown, has spent his career balancing heart and hilarity. “Clowning is a very personal performing craft,” he explained. “My definition of a clown is a performer that brings you into their world so the audience sees the world through your eyes.” His work has been featured in New York Magazine and the San Francisco Chronicle, and he has appeared in films including Milk and Dr. Doolittle.

Tickets for Mother Boswick: The Best Show You Never Knew You Needed are $20 general admission and will be available at the door. For more information, visit motherboswick.com or follow @motherboswick on social media.

About the Performer

David Magidson is a San Francisco-based clown and performer who has toured internationally and with the Ringling Brothers Circus. Known for his character-driven comedy, Magidson has earned praise for his portrayal of Mother Boswick, which blends absurdity and affection into an immersive performance experience.