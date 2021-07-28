Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Star Of The Day Presents THE DESCENDANTS

The cast, made up of actors age 8 to 18 will take the stage in 3 performances only at a beautiful outdoor venue.

Jul. 28, 2021  

Star of the Day is back in person this August with their all youth production of The Descendants The Musical based on the highly popular movie franchise.

The cast, made up of actors age 8 to 18 will take the stage in 3 performances only at a beautiful outdoor venue. Performance dates are Friday, August 20th at 7pm and Sunday, August 22nd at 3pm and 7pm. All tickets are $15 and seating is General Admission.

Tickets are also available 30 minutes prior to the show at the event, by calling the box office at 484-809-9228, or visiting www.StaroftheDay.org.


