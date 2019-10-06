Star Of The Day Announces Its 2019 Honoree

Star of the Day Productions has announced that on Saturday, November 16, 2019, it will honor its esteemed music educator and sound engineer Chris Hamm at the All That Glitters 5th Anniversary Gala and 2020 Season Reveal.

Mr. Hamm has been an important member of the Star of the Day's staff since 2012. His contributions to the organization's growth include sound design for the monthly Spotlight Cabarets and every theatrical production since October 2012. He has also helped create music curriculum for the company's Summer Spotlight Academy's music education program. He has acted as a mentor for Star of the Day's teen apprentice program and musically directed each season.

Outside of Star of the Day, Mr. Hamm is a music educator in Lehigh and Berks counties as well as an active member in the arts community throughout the valley.

"We are so fortunate to have supporters like Chris in our organization, who care about the health of the arts in the community." says Kirsten Almeida, Artistic Director at Star of the Day.

In acknowledgment of his exemplary commitment to the arts in the Lehigh Valley, Star of the Day is delighted to bestow upon Mr. Hamm the organization's singular honor for 2019.

Past honorees include: The Reverend Dr. Paul Knappenberger (Pastor St. John's UCC Emmaus/Arts Advocate), Mark Marina (Musician/Realtor - Weichert Realtors), Dirk Leisher (Set Construction/Arts Advocate), Alexis Leon (Stage Manager/Performer/Arts Advocate/Scholar).

Every year Star of the Day raises critical revenue through Gala ticket sales, program advertisements, sponsorships, contributions, and the proceeds from a raffle. These funds are used to further the organization's mission of entertaining, educating, and encouraging the community through music, theatre, and dance and offering scholarships for college and summer educational programs.

The gala will also feature performers from the last five seasons including Jay and Missy Fuentes, Lauren Jardine, David Erb, Bekah Eichelberger, Alexis Leon, Alexa Scheetz, Julisa Trinidad, Victoria Scialfa, Gabriel Craig, and more. All tickets are $35 and include appetizers and desserts as well as live entertainment. Cash bar. The evening will be capped off by the announcement of the production company's 2020 season.

Tickets, sponsorship and advertising information is available at www.StaroftheDay.org For additional information on purchasing tickets or program advertisements, please contact Kirsten Almeida at 484-809-9228; info@staroftheday.org.

Star of the Day, organized in 2011 and incorporated in the state of Pennsylvania, operates as an educational community theatre under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.





