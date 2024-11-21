Spotlight: AN EVENING WITH PETER BILLINGSLEY AND A CHRISTMAS STORY at Keswick Theatre

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

An Evening with Peter Billingsley and A Christmas Story at Keswick Theatre on December 4th

By: Nov. 21, 2024
Enjoy An Evening with Peter Billingsley and A Christmas Story at Keswick Theatre on December 4th. Peter will be on a limited tour this holiday season hosting a series of screenings of A Christmas Story.

The evening will include a pre-show meet and greet, screening of the 1983 film, and a moderated Q&A where Billingsley will share stories from the movie set, behind-the-scenes photos, and memories from the Christmas classic. Audience questions are encouraged, and each screening will feature a Toy for Tots fundraiser, and a leg lamp giveaway to one lucky winner.

Throughout a career spanning four decades, Peter has achieved success both in front and behind the camera producing such films as the first Iron Man, The Break-Up, Four Christmases, and directing the Vince Vaughn starrer Couples Retreat. In 2022 he co-wrote, produced, and starred in A Christmas Story Christmas for Warner Bros. Billingsley began his acting career at the age of three, in some of the '70s most memorable television commercials and became a pop-culture icon when he played Ralphie in A Christmas Story. Billingsley has been nominated for three Emmys, a Tony Award and is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Call the box office at 215-572-7650 or go online at keswicktheatre.com to purchase tickets today!




