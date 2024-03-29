Spotlight: A STAR WITHOUT A NAME at KleinLife

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York’s Off-Broadway hit comes to Chicago. A two-night limited engagement on April 6 & 7 at Chopin Theatre in Wicker Park.

Following the success of its inaugural production of The Singing Windmills, with its two sold out Off-Broadway runs and a national tour, New York's PM Theater is eager to present its second Off-Broadway production of A STAR WITHOUT A NAME in Chicago.



The world is full of pain. Instead - let’s talk about love!



The setting of the play is a provincial town in Romania, situated along the popular train route from Bucharest to Sinaia. By sheer chance, an express train makes a quick stop at the town's only train station, leaving behind a sole passenger: a mysterious young redhead. Her beauty strikes right through the heart of a simple school teacher, who's captivated by astronomy. Will their improbable love survive past its cosmic conception or will it combust like so many nameless stars in the sky?



“The show adds another world, with all its strangeness and love, [which] can profoundly change you. Although you are bound to return to your own world, your life and fate in it will never be the same” (Vassili Schedrin, “The Theatre Times”).



Sponsored by the Fooksman Family Foundation, commissioned by the Eckstein Family Fund, and fiscally sponsored by COJECO, PM Theater's A STAR WITHOUT A NAME is produced by Sergey Nagorny. Directed by the incomparable Gera Sandler, known for Netflix’s Unorthodox and Transatlantic, the production features Anya Zicer, who leads the cast as the mysterious Mona. A company member of New York’s Krymov Lab, Zicer recently delighted audiences in Onegin at New York's famed La MaMa Theatre. Stephen Ochsner, an international award-winning sensation, stars opposite Zicer as Mr. Teacher, an enigmatic male lead of the piece. Ochsner is joining the tour immediately following his riveting performance in the critically acclaimed Our Class at BAM.



Performed in memoriam of Ilya Eckstein, A STAR WITHOUT A NAME features scenic design by Jenya Shekhter, sound design and live music performance by Masha Vasilevskaya, and costume design by Luna Gomberg. PM Theater's Anna Bredikhina serves as the show’s administrative producer.