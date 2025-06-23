Simpatico Theatre and Azuka Theatre Unite Under Allison Heishman as New Artistic Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Simpatico Theatre and Azuka Theatre have announced a partnership: a collaborative season of new plays that explores urgent themes and highlights the city's vibrant artistic voices. In a concurrent leadership evolution, Simpatico's longtime Artistic Director, Allison Heishman, will assume the Artistic Director role for both companies, as Azuka's current Artistic Director, Rebecca May Flowers, transitions out of her role to pursue other opportunities.

"Both Simpatico and Azuka have long been aligned in mission and spirit," said Heishman. "This joint season is a celebration of artistic synergy and a commitment to sustainability and shared leadership as we navigate a rapidly evolving cultural landscape."

This bold new venture brings together two companies known for championing emerging voices, risk-taking storytelling, and deep-rooted community engagement. The 2025-2026 season will feature two world premieres by Philadelphia playwrights, continued dedication to new play development, and city-wide community engagement that embraces equity, accessibility, and innovation.

Rebecca May Flowers, who has led Azuka through a transformative chapter of growth and experimentation, reflects on her transition: "Azuka has always championed the power of art and artists to grow empathy, strengthen community, and disrupt systems. Mark Andrews, Allison, and I worked closely to come up with a plan to continue this mission, and I am excited to cheer on the team as they usher in the next inspiring chapter for both organizations."

Flowers will continue to support Azuka as a member of Azuka's Producers Circle and as Outgoing Artistic Director through the first production of the 2025/26 season. She is thrilled to announce she will be taking on a new challenge as the Founding Artistic Director of Philadelphia Children's Theater, which will ramp up operations in the coming year in preparation for an inaugural season in 2026/27.

As Artistic Director of Simpatico since 2017, Heishman has expanded the company's artistic profile, pioneered community-driven initiatives, and led provocative seasons of award-winning theatre. In her dual role, she will guide both companies through an integrated vision for storytelling that centers Philadelphia voices and urgent narratives.

"This is a creative homecoming," said Heishman, who served as Associate Artistic Director at Azuka for over a decade before assuming her current role at Simpatico. "I'm excited to deepen connections with the artists, audiences, and communities that shape our work. We're not just sharing seasons-we're building a model of collaboration that strengthens the cultural fabric of Philadelphia."

The upcoming season will retain each company's core values-including Pay What You Decide ticketing and robust community programs-while amplifying the scale and reach of their work.

The first collaborative offering will occur this Fall with 1 Pound 4 Ounces by Khalil Munir, directed by Barrymore Award-winning artist Amina Robinson. Through a tour-de-force tap performance, live music, and impassioned storytelling, Khalil shares his true tale of growing up and beating the odds in Philadelphia. This triumphant story of hope reveals the transformative power of art to change lives.

Class C by Chaz T. Martin, the Spring offering, is set in a future where American citizens face government-assigned classifications. Martin's new play is a thrilling story of identity, loyalty, and survival. A Homeland Security agent goes off the grid, seeking the help of the elusive Mr. Warren, but instead finds his charming wife, Allie. When a violent interruption thrusts their polite interrogations into hyper speed, both realize they're in more danger than they thought. Old party lines and identity politics collide in a suspenseful tale that challenges who we can-or should-trust.

"Both of these plays exemplify the power of theatre to transform personal truth into universal resonance and to confront societal issues with urgency and imagination," says Heishman. "Reminding us that storytelling can be both a mirror and a catalyst for change."

