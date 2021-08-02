Shakespeare In Clark Park Presents PERIL'S ISLAND

The second in Shakespeare in Clark Park's summer trilogy, Peril's Island, premieres in Kensington's Harrowgate Park on August 13 - 15. Directed by Sam Tower, with lead writer Alexandra Espinoza, this dance theatre performance is filled with pirates, scooters, jokes, and more. The show begins at 6pm nightly, with timed entry and reservations available for free to the public.

This collaboration of Kensington artists, organizations, and community members used Shakespeare in Clark Park's home base production of PERICLES as a launching point. The show focuses on themes of childhood friendships, neighborhoods we love but no longer visit, fond memories from moments in parks, and "corny jokes that really made us laugh." It's sister show, Pericles in Germantown, is a Germantown community creation spear-headed by director Seema Sueko and lead writer Angela Bey that runs in Vernon Park from August 28th & 29th.

The Park Plays' mission is three-fold: to expand access to and engagement with Philadelphia theater and Shakespeare's works; to foster connections between disparate members of local communities; and, to contribute more robustly to the national theater conversation. By producing works inspired by Shakespeare, but centering the language, experiences and responses on our local creators, SCP hopes to create a deep and thoughtfully curated process for profound connections among members of a singular community as well as members of greater Philadelphia. It will further SCP's goal of keeping Shakespeare accessible and relevant, creating theater by, for and with the people of Philadelphia.

For more about all three shows, visit shakespeareinclarkpark.org.