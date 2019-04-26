STOLEN Comes to Bird-In-Hand Stage

The 2019 musical season on the Bird-in-Hand Stage kicks off with Stolen. Presented in conjunction with Blue Gate Musicals, it tells the tale of a 20-year-old kidnapping of an Amish infant, the sister determined to find him and the hapless detective given a second chance to solve the case. Filled with toe-tapping musical numbers, quirky humor and a cast of interesting and complex characters, this musical mystery tells a moving story about learning to forgive yourself.

"It's a very entertaining show," said Blue Gate Musicals director and composer, Wally Nason. "Guests will leave having laughed and maybe even cried, and having been given some great life lessons that apply across multiple cultures."

Stolen is based on Wanda Brunstetter's best-selling Daughters of Lancaster County series. It runs on the Bird-in-Hand Stage May 1 - October 23, 2019.

For more information about Bird-in-Hand Stage, go to: www.bird-in-hand.com

The Bird-in-Hand family of properties are in the heart of Lancaster County's Amish farmlands. The Smucker family invites you to get to know our village, to taste the farm-fresh goodness of its bounty and to experience the tradition of hospitality and good food that we have passed down from generation to generation.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You