STEEL MAGNOLIAS, TWELFTH NIGHT, and More Set For People's Light 2025/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



People's Light has announced its 2025/26 season, a dynamic blend of world premieres, time-honored classics and searing social reflection, continuing the theatre's bold tradition of art that inspires conversation, community and change while centering our shared humanity.

Following close on the heels of its landmark 50th anniversary season, the 2025/26 season includes a powerful new lineup of five subscription productions, an audience-favorite special presentation and the return of Flight Nights, a now-signature People's Light experience pairing immersive arts programming with themed drink offerings. The season also welcomes back the beloved holiday tradition A Christmas Carol, reimagined for the stage in a vibrant new production.

“Our 2025/26 season celebrates what makes us human—how resilient and remarkable we can be,” says Zak Berkman, Producing Artistic Director. “We're thrilled to premiere Kathryn Grody's The Unexpected 3rd and Suli Holum's The Woman Question, two deeply personal pieces exploring elderhood and womanhood with humor and depth, while continuing to reinterpret beloved works like Steel Magnolias, Twelfth Night and Ain't Misbehavin' through a People's Light lens. We hope our audiences will watch these hilarious, hopeful, flawed and fantastic characters, then look around and remember: human beings are glorious - even in our differences.”

“What excites me most about this season–my first at People's Light! –is how it tangibly deepens our commitment to both artistic excellence and community connection,” adds Shonali Burke, Incoming Managing Director. “The experience of art is elevated when audiences can connect further through food, music and conversation, and our expanded campus-wide programming—from more live music to comedy evenings to our ever-popular Flight Nights—creates space for these shared experiences. Live arts are fundamental to the fabric of life, and I can't wait for our audiences to come together and experience live arts as vibrant, joyful and vital to their lives.”

The Unexpected 3rd: A Radical, Rollicking Rumination on the Optimism of Staying Alive (World Premiere)

September 17 – October 19, 2025

By Kathryn Grody | Directed by Timothy Near

Award-winning actor and accidental influencer Kathryn Grody returns with a deeply funny and moving solo piece about navigating elderhood, identity and mortality — equal parts empowering, unnerving and existentially hilarious. A sold-out hit at the 2024 People's Light Kiln New Works Festival, this world premiere is bound for Off-Broadway next year.

Tommy & Me (Special Presentation)

October 7 – 19, 2025

By Ray Didinger | Directed by Joe Canuso

A heartfelt return of the smash hit about sports, fandom and friendship. This autobiographical tribute to Eagles legend Tommy McDonald is “as Philadelphian as cheesesteaks.” (WHYY)

A Christmas Carol

November 19, 2025 – January 4, 2026

Adapted by Zak Berkman from Charles Dickens | Directed by Molly Rosa Houlahan | Original Music by Zak Berkman

A festive, music-filled reimagining of Dickens' classic, featuring Ian Merrill Peakes as Scrooge. This joyful holiday tradition returns with brand-new staging and is a must-see for the whole family.

Steel Magnolias

January 14 – February 15, 2026

By Robert Harling | Directed by Abigail Adams

Laughter, tears and hairdos flow freely in this beloved tale of sisterhood and strength in a Louisiana beauty parlor. With an all-star cast of People's Light favorites: Janis Dardaris, Claire Inie-Richards, Teri Lamm, Susan McKey and Marcia Saunders.

Twelfth Night

February 25 – March 29, 2026

Adapted by Andrew Watring from William Shakespeare | Directed by Andrew Watring

A playful, modern resort-set twist on Shakespeare's comedy of mistaken identities. Featuring a luxurious aesthetic, subversive mischief and laugh-out-loud revelry.

The Woman Question (World Premiere)

May 6 – 24, 2026

By Suli Holum | Directed by Melissa Crespo

Inspired by the real 1894 graduating class of the Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania, this bold new play dives into the past to confront present-day battles in healthcare and women's rights. The Woman Question has been supported by the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.

Ain't Misbehavin'

July 8 – August 16, 2026

Based on the music of Fats Waller | Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III

Swing into summer with this exuberant Tony Award-winning revue, celebrating the Harlem Renaissance and the genius of jazz legend Fats Waller.

Comments