SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Comes to Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival This Month

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival (PSF) presents Olivier Award-winning writer Jessica Swale's adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. The production previews July 20 and 21, opens Saturday, July 22 and runs through August 5 in repertory with William Shakespeare's The Tempest on the Main Stage at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts at DeSales University in Center Valley, PA.

The future is uncertain for sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood as they are left penniless and without prospects in a culture where status and matchmaking are nothing short of essential. As their family is forced to begin a new life in Devonshire, the Dashwood sisters discover the cruelties and unpredictability that come with the search for true love. Jane Austen's razor-sharp wit shines through in this fresh and funny adaptation.

"It's her (Swale's) adaptation of Sense and Sensibility you'll see onstage and what she achieves is masterful," says Director Jessica Bedford. "Swale embraces the search for soulmates for the sisters with big open arms; it isn't a marriage plot, it's a love story and I can't wait to bring it to life for audiences."

Bedford is a Philadelphia based actor, director, dramaturg, playwright, and professor of theatre who is currently teaching at DeSales University. She is a co-author of the satirical piece The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged. Her recent directing credits include Delaware Shakespeare, Philadelphia Artists Collective, Act II Playhouse, ACT 1 Productions at DeSales, and McCarter Theatre.

In the cast are artists with numerous combined PSF credits including Akeem Davis as Edward Ferrars (Henry V, Love's Labour's Lost, Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Much Ado About Nothing), Arrianna Daniels as Marianne Dashwood (DeSales Theatre graduate; PSF, Winnipesaukee Playhouse, River Union Stage, Rogue Theater Festival), Gina Lamparella as Mrs. Dashwood (onstage: Pericles and The Tempest; as director: Crazy For You, Richard II, and WillPower Tours), and Christopher Patrick Mullen as Thomas Middleton/Sir John/Dr. Harris (Shakespeare In Love, Richard II, Loveʼs Labour's Lost, Julius Caesar, Pericles, Charleyʼs Aunt, and many more).

Joining them are John Austin as Willoughby (National Players-Olney Theatre, Arena Stage, Round House, Shakespeare Theatre Company), Sarah Gliko as Elinor Dashwood (founding member, Wilma HotHouse Acting Company: The Rain Stops Falling-Barrymore Award), Gregory Isaac as Col. Brandon (Lantern Theater, Walnut Street Theatre, Delaware Shakespeare), David Pica as John Dashwood/Perkins/Mr. Palmer (Arden Theatre, Hedgerow Theatre, Delaware Shakespeare), Sue Jin Song as Mrs. Jennings (Off- Broadway: The World of Extreme Happiness-NYC premiere, Manhattan Theatre Club), and Billie Wyatt as Fanny Dashwood (Shakespeare Theatre of NJ: Twelfth Night, The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare Live! 2019-2021).

Rounding out the cast are PSF Young Company actors Megan Castellane (Lucy Steele), CaSandra Kay Danubio (Miss Grey), Iyanu Joshuasville (Robert Ferrars), Nicole Lawrie (Margaret Dashwood), Abagaile Ruger (Mrs. Palmer), and Christian Tuffy (Barton Park).

Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility will feature lighting by Lily Fossner, sound by David M. Greenberg, choreography by Gina Lamparella, costumes by Leigh Paradise, set design by Steve TenEyck, and wig design by Carissa Thorlakson. The Stage Manager is Leslie Ann Boyden and the Assistant Stage Manager is Emma D. Emde. Rodrigo Hernandez Martinez is the associate scenic designer and Eli Lynn is the intimacy director. Charlotte Northeast is the dialect coach.

Audiences can enhance the experience before every performance with live music and a variety of dining options "On the Green." Other special offerings are an Opening Night post-show champagne toast with the PSF Company on Saturday, July 22; a specialty dinner themed to the play with behind-the-scenes insights on Saturday, July 29, at 5:00pm; a

talk-back with the actors after the show on Thursday, July 27; and an Audio Described and Open Captioned performance on Wednesday, August 2, 7:30pm.

The Production Sponsor for Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility is Breslin Architects, and the Co-Sponsor is Keenan-Nagle Advertising. The 2023 Season Sponsors are Yvonne Payne and Edward Spitzer. The Associate Season Sponsors are Douglas Dykhouse, Linda Lapos and Paul Wirth, Kathleen Kund Nolan and Timothy E. Nolan, The Szarko Family, and Harry C. Trexler Trust.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 610.282.WILL [9455] or by visiting the PSF box office at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts.

