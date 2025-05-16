RENT Now Extended at Arden Theater Through Late June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arden Theatre Company's upcoming production of RENT has been extended once again with eight additional performances. The show, which begins previews on May 15, now runs through June 29.

Jonathan Larson's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT is directed by Terrence J. Nolen and Steve Pacek. The high-energy musical production takes audiences on an unforgettable journey through love, loss, and resilience, celebrating the strength to embrace life and live boldly in the face of adversity.

The production unfolds on the F. Otto Haas Stage with previews beginning May 15, opening night on May 21,.

With its unforgettable score and songs like “Seasons of Love” and “I'll Cover You,” the production tells the story of a close group of young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create a life in New York City's East Village during the height of the AIDS crisis. The production follows iconic characters as they fight to hold onto their dreams—and each other — discovering the true meaning of love, friendship, and community along the way.

