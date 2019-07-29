RED LODGE Comes to Philly Fringe

Red Lodge, Montana is a new work co-created by director Michael Osinski and the ensemble cast. Set in the former girls' locker room in the basement of Bok, the show follows a troupe of actors as they attempt to produce their own send-up of Lynch's landmark television series Twin Peaks. What they end up creating is a live-action nightmare. Audience members will follow the characters through the performance space as if they are walking through one of David Lynch's films.

"David Lynch has created some of the boldest cinematic visuals of all time. We'll be paying homage to those visuals and creating some memorable ones of our own," director Michael Osinski says. "But what's most unique about Lynch is how he gets viewers emotionally invested in some pretty bizarre stories. He gives people a puzzle to solve, and he populates that puzzle with richly drawn and decidedly idiosyncratic human beings. That's what we really hope to achieve with this show."

Osinski, the former co-founder and Producing Artistic Director of Flashpoint Theatre Company, returned to Philadelphia in 2015 after completing his MFA in Directing at The Theatre School at DePaul University. Since receiving his degree, he has directed for Azuka Theatre, assisted Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin at The Old Globe in San Diego, and completed a fellowship with the Drama League Directors Project in New York.

The project features Philadelphia favorite and Barrymore Award winner Amanda Schoonover, who recently shot the independent film We Need to Talk with James Maslow. "What I love most about David Lynch's work," says Schoonover, "is the dreamlike dance between beauty and the macabre. His films are like moving paintings left open to the interpretation of the viewer." The show also stars Kelly McCaughan (HBO's Crashing, Catholic Guilt), Anthony Crosby (Die Cast's Pericles and Menagerie of Angels at the Tennessee Williams Festival), Josh Hitchens (The Confession of Jeffrey Dahmer), Terrill Braswell (the podcast Movie Movie Film Film), Megan Edelman, and Geremy Webne-Behrman.

As a nod to Lynch's weekly television series, The Antidote will release a series of weekly trailer videos in August, filmed by Daniel Ison, to introduce audience members to the characters and the basic plot points. On August 17th, the company will throw an escape room-style party - The Riddle of Red Lodge - to raise funds and provide eager theatergoers with a few more clues to the show.

Reservations available at www.fringearts.com.





