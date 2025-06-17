REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES and More Set for Bristol Riverside Theatre 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bristol Riverside Theatre has unveiled its 2025-26 season filled with a dynamic blend of mainstage productions and special programming that celebrate storytelling, music, and community. From a Tony-winning play and vibrant musicals to soul-stirring dramas and irresistible holiday fun, BRT’s season invites audiences to laugh, reflect, and connect in the heart of historic Bristol.



The season opens with Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, a delightfully absurd family comedy by Christopher Durang, running September 16 to October 5, 2025. Directed by BRT’s Co-Producing Director Ken Kaissar, the production takes audiences to a Bucks County farmhouse where a dramatic sibling reunion upends a tranquil setting. Vanya and Sonia enjoy their peaceful life until their movie-star sister Masha storms in with her younger boyfriend, Spike. Old resentments flare, chaos erupts, and hilarity ensues as this eccentric family navigates love, regret, and Chekhovian references in the most unexpected ways.



The holiday season shines bright in Bristol with the World Premiere of The Nice List, a musical adventure heading to the BRT stage from December 9 to December 28, 2025. With book and lyrics by Phoebe Kreutz and music by Gary Adler, this festive production, directed by Alan Muraoka (Sesame Street) and starring Josh Dela Cruz (Blue’s Clues & You!), is perfect for all ages. When Santa departs the North Pole on a secret mission, two ambitious elves take charge of the Nice List only to discover that making the naughty-or-nice judgment is more complicated than it seems. Overflowing with festive songs, holiday hijinks, and heartwarming cheer, this musical is a joyful treat for audiences of all ages.



In the new year, BRT presents The Net Will Appear, a touching intergenerational dramedy by Erin Mallon, directed by Co-Producing Director Amy Kaissar, from February 3 to February 26, 2026. Bernard, a gruff older man, climbs onto his roof in search of solitude only to be discovered by Rory, a precocious 9-year-old next-door neighbor with endless questions. As an unlikely friendship blossoms, the two share lessons on life, loss, and connection in this funny and deeply moving play.



Next up is the electrifying, toe-tapping musical Jelly’s Last Jam, running March 31 to April 26, 2026, with book by George C. Wolfe, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, and music by Jelly Roll Morton and Luther Henderson. Directed by Tyrone L. Robinson, this Tony Award-winning musical brings the life and music of jazz legend Jelly Roll Morton to life and to the stage. Told through scorching music, vivid storytelling, and dazzling choreography, Jelly’s Last Jam explores legacy, identity, and the price of genius, as Morton confronts his past from beyond the grave.



The season concludes with Real Women Have Curves by Josefina López, running May 26 to June 14, 2026. In this spirited and funny play, five curvy Latina seamstresses hustle to finish 200 dresses in three weeks while juggling dreams, deadlines, and the occasional sewing machine meltdown. As they stitch and share stories, they challenge body image norms and societal expectations, celebrating sisterhood, resilience, and the beauty of self-acceptance.



In addition to its Mainstage offerings, BRT presents a high-energy concert series and special events throughout the year:

Zeppelin vs. Queen | October 15 to 19, 2025

Two rock giants face off in a thrilling tribute showdown.

The Vegas Rat Pack | October 22 to 26, 2025

This high-energy tribute brings the legendary Rat Pack vibe back to life.

Piano Men: Generations | November 5 to 9, 2025

A dynamic father-son duo celebrates the music of Billy Joel and Elton John.

Tito Puente Jr. and His Latin Jazz Ensemble | November 15, 2025

The son of the legendary Tito Puente keeps the Latin jazz legacy alive with fire and flair.

An American Christmas Songbook | December 18 to 23, 2025

A beloved BRT tradition filled with festive music and holiday spirit.

MJ The Illusion | January 14 to 18, 2026

A visual and musical journey through the iconic hits of Michael Jackson.

Dancing Dream: A Tribute to ABBA | March 11 to 15, 2026

Relive the magic of ABBA’s biggest hits in this irresistible concert experience.

The Discoteks | May 9, 2026

Dance the night away with this electrifying tribute to disco and Motown classics.



A catered reception follows each show’s opening performance. Additional special events include Friday Festival, which features complimentary spirits, hors d’oeuvres, and dessert on the first Friday of each production; Wine Down Wednesday; Thirsty Thursdays; Black Theatre Night; and Latino Theatre Night.



