Quintessence Theatre Group Presents Will Synge's PLAYBOY

Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic repertory theatre, launches its tenth anniversary season of progressive classic theatre with J. M. Synge's masterpiece THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD. The play will be presented in repertory with THE SYNGE TRIPTYCH, three short plays by J. M. Synge presented in one evening. All performances are at the Sedgwick Theater, 7137 Germantown Ave., Mt. Airy, Philadelphia, 19119.a?? To purchase tickets, visit www.QTGrep.orga??or call 215.987.4450.

A young man walks into a rural tavern and declares that he has murdered his abusive father in self-defense. He is beloved by the locals and heralded as a hero until the truth of his past is revealed. A riotous comedy, J.M. Synge's timely tale looks at the power of personality over facts, challenges the wisdom of popular opinion, and asks us what separates criminality from heroism. Quintessence Artistic Director Alexander Burns will be directing the complete works of J.M. Synge. Costumes are by Summer Lee Jack (Awake & Sing!) and lighting is by John Burkland (One Man Two Guvnors, Waiting for Godot, Uncle Vanya).

Riots broke out in Dublin in 1907 when THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD premiered at The Abbey Theatre. The production toured globally, and in January 1912 at the opening night of the play in Philadelphia, riots once again broke out. The local Clan na Gael leader brought an injunction against the production on the grounds of indecency and the actors were arrested. The court ruled in favor of the company, and the tour was allowed to continue but not without controversy in every city it played. Over 100 years later, the questions of truth and morality at the heart of the play still resonate.

Featuring Quintessence favorites Eunice Akinola (King Lear) as Sara Tansey. Melody Ladd (Awake & Sing!) as Margaret Flaherty, E. Ashley Izard (King Lear, Long Day's Journey Into Night, Happy Days) as Jamie Farrell, Daniel Miller (Oliver!, The Broken Heart, Love's Labor's Lost, Mother Courage) as Honor Blake, and Hannah Wolff (Frankenstein, Wilde Tales) as Susan Bradey. Brandon Walters makes his Philadelphia theatre debut as the title character Christopher Mahon. Quintessence is pleased to welcome Christopher Morriss as Shawn Keogh, Barrymore Award winner Joe Guzman as Michael Flaherty, Barrymore Award nominated Megan McDermott as Widow Quin, and acclaimed Shakespearean actor and Helen Hayes Award winner Floyd King as Philly Cullen. Joseph Langham who has appeared nationally at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, American Shakespeare Center, Colonial Shakespeare Company, and the Glade Theatre will round out the cast as Old Mahon.

PLAYBOY is produced as part of the Synge Festival. Quintessence is celebrating the legacy of J. M. Synge who the Guardian named the spiritual godfather of contemporary Irish drama. His complete works will be presented in two festival weekends October 18-20 and October 25-27 with performances of PLAYBOY and THE SYNGE TRIPTYCH (RIDERS TO THE SEA, IN THE SHADOW OF THE GLENN, THE TINKER'S WEDDING). Between performances, festival attendees are invited to a Pint and a Poem sponsored by Guinness where Synge's poetry will be read and free pints of Guinness will be offered along with traditional Irish music and dance.

Founded in 2009, award-winning Quintessence Theatre Group uses the classics to explore the fundamental question of what it is to be human in today's world. Through intimate, visceral, and innovative productions of epic theatre, Quintessence pursues its vision to become the Delaware Valley's center for progressive humanism and an engine for radical empathy through the classics.

Quintessence's home is the historic Sedgwick Theater, an Art Deco movie palace designed in 1928 by William Lee and located in the Mt. Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION & PARKING: The Sedgwick Theater is readily accessible via SEPTA Regional Rail to either the Allen Lane Station (Chestnut Hill West) or the Sedgwick Station (Chestnut Hill East). The SEPTA 23/45 Bus also services the Sedgwick Theater, connecting South Philadelphia to Chestnut Hill. Free parking is available behind the theatre and in the municipal parking lot across Germantown Avenue.

A variety of subscription packages are on sale now. Subscribers save up to 35% on the cost of tickets and may exchange tickets up to 24 hours before the performance. To purchase a subscription, visit www.QTGrep.org or call 215.987.4450, Ext. 1.

GROUP SALES & STUDENT MATINEES: Group rates and special weekday student matinees are available. For information on group sales, please call 215.987.4450, Ext. 1, or email BoxOffice@QTGrep.org.

RUSH TICKETS: $10 rush tickets are availbale at 9am on the day of the performance on the TodayTix app. Rush tickets are also available for industry professionals and students with ID at the box office, subject to availability.

PAY WHAT YOU CAN: The first preview of The Playboy of the Western World on September 18 is a Pay What You Can performance (PWYC).





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You