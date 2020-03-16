Quintessence Theatre Group Postpones First-Ever Three Show Repertory

Following the announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and the City of Philadelphia, Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic repertory theatre, has announced that it's first-ever three show repertory, The Dreams and Madness Repertory, will be postponed for the safety of the community, the actors and crew working on the three shows. The Sedgwick Theater, QTG's home theatre will be closed until at least May 11. Single ticket buyers and subscribers will be able to redeem their tickets at a later date or they can donate them back to the theatre.

The Dreams and Madness Repertory is three plays that explore the danger of love, the difference between dreams and madness, and the destructive power of authority and government. The repertory included William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, Pedro Calderón's Life is a Dream, and Albert Camus' Caligula. Each play featured the same cast of nine and was to be directed by Quintessence's Artistic Director Alexander Burns.

"We value our community and our actors, and we want everyone to be safe during this uncertain time. We are heartbroken that we had to postpone this adventurous production until further notice," said Quintessence Theatre Group Managing Director David Lloyd Olson. "We are deeply saddened that we had to suspend not one - but three shows. The cast worked hard for the past four weeks to put together three shows, and we were excited for the community to see them. It will be a hardship for everyone involved. We sincerely hope that we can see this project through."



Donations to the company can be made at: www.quintessencetheatre.org/donate.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You