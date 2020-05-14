Quintessence Theatre Group Hosts Virtual Miscast Cabaret Fundraiser May 24

Quintessence Theatre Group has invited a group of artists from their tenth anniversary season for a one-time only afternoon performance to raise funds for the company. The company is bringing The Waist-Up-Black-Tie Miscast Cabaret: A Virtual Fancy Fundraiser to computer screens Sunday, May 24 at 3 p.m. Access to this event is on the company's website www.qtgrep.org.

Tickets to the event are a recommended donation of $75. A $500 or higher donation connects people to a VIP Cast After Party. Tickets/reservations are available at www.QTGrep.orga??or by phone 215.987.4450. For the past ten years, Quintessence Theatre Group has performed at its home at the Sedgwick Theater, 7137 Germantown Ave., Mt. Airy, Philadelphia, 19119.a??

This year Quintessence's second Miscast Cabaret fundraiser goes online. This special one-time-only livestream performance features some favorite Quintessence regulars getting time in front of the mic performing songs that flip genders. Performing at this fundraiser hosted by Sean Close are: Leigha Kato, Daniel Miller, Megan McDermott, Andrew Betz, Jeffrey Carlson, Susannah Hughes, Rakeem Lawrence, Jake Loewenthal, and Quintessence Artistic Associate Lee Cortopassi, who is also at the helm of the event.

"Our tenth anniversary season has been nothing like we expected," said Artistic Director Alexander Burns. "But, we didn't want to end the season without bringing back the popular Miscast Cabaret." Managing Director David Lloyd Olson adds, "we lost over $100,000 having to cancel A Midsummer Night's Dream, Life is a Dream, and Caligula, and your contribution towards this event will help us make sure we can welcome audiences back to the Sedgwick in the future with more epic classic theatre."

Fancy dress and cocktails are highly encouraged. The company is asking for a suggested donation of $75 per person, $500+ donations include exclusive VIP admission to the Miscast Cast After Party. A donation of at least $1 will give someone access to the link.



Preparing to begin the company's 11th Anniversary season, Quintessence's home is the historic Sedgwick Theater, an Art Deco movie palace designed in 1928 by William Lee and located in the Mt. Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia.

TICKETS:

General Admission: Suggested donation of $75

(Donation must be at least $1).

VIP Admission: $500 or more





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You