News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: POTUS at Arden Theatre, Now Playing Through Mid October

The production will run through October 13.

By: Sep. 17, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive has been EXTENDED thru OCT 13 at the Arden Theatre Company. Get a first look at photos of the production below!

LATEST NEWS

FRANKENSTEIN Comes Alive With New Adaptation From Lightbooth Blackout At Widener University
Video: First Look at POTUS at the Arden Theatre
The Bad Boys Of Reggae Inner Circle To Perform at Penn's Peak
Video: First Look At 2024/2025 DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour

POTUS is a riotous comedy that shines a light on seven women showcasing their wit, resilience, and determination as they navigate a PR nightmare. The hour and forty-five-minute production contains mature and strong language. Written by Selina Fillinger in 2022, the then 28-year-old became one of the youngest female playwrights ever to have a show produced on Broadway. Directed by Philadelphia-based comedic dynamo Jennifer Childs (she/her), the production unfolds on the F. Otto Haas Stage with previews beginning September 12, opening night September 18, with performances through October 6.

When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon must risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. With sharp humor and incisive commentary, the all-female farce is a hilarious homage to the women who keep things running and get the job done.

The cast features Harriet (Susan Riley Stevens) (she/her), the President’s chief of staff,  Jean (Karen Peakes) (she/her), his press secretary, Stephanie (Suzanne O’Donnell) (she/her/hers), his secretary, Dusty (Alia Munsch) (she/her) his dalliance, Bernadette (Kimberly Gilbert) (she/her), his sister, Chris (Jessica Johnson) (she/they), a journalist, and Margaret (Rachel Leslie) (she/her), the President’s wife—the First Lady.  

Photo credit: Ashley Smith, Wide Eyed Studios

Photos: POTUS at Arden Theatre, Now Playing Through Mid October Image
The cast

Photos: POTUS at Arden Theatre, Now Playing Through Mid October Image
Alia Munsch and the cast

Photos: POTUS at Arden Theatre, Now Playing Through Mid October Image
Jessica Johnson, Susan Riley Stevens, Karen Peakes, and Rachel Leslie




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos