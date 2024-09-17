Photos: POTUS at Arden Theatre, Now Playing Through Mid October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive has been EXTENDED thru OCT 13 at the Arden Theatre Company. Get a first look at photos of the production below!

POTUS is a riotous comedy that shines a light on seven women showcasing their wit, resilience, and determination as they navigate a PR nightmare. The hour and forty-five-minute production contains mature and strong language. Written by Selina Fillinger in 2022, the then 28-year-old became one of the youngest female playwrights ever to have a show produced on Broadway. Directed by Philadelphia-based comedic dynamo Jennifer Childs (she/her), the production unfolds on the F. Otto Haas Stage with previews beginning September 12, opening night September 18, with performances through October 6.

When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon must risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. With sharp humor and incisive commentary, the all-female farce is a hilarious homage to the women who keep things running and get the job done.

The cast features Harriet (Susan Riley Stevens) (she/her), the President’s chief of staff, Jean (Karen Peakes) (she/her), his press secretary, Stephanie (Suzanne O’Donnell) (she/her/hers), his secretary, Dusty (Alia Munsch) (she/her) his dalliance, Bernadette (Kimberly Gilbert) (she/her), his sister, Chris (Jessica Johnson) (she/they), a journalist, and Margaret (Rachel Leslie) (she/her), the President’s wife—the First Lady.

